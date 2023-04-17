Experience winter vibes in Bangkok

photos courtesy of Apollo Entertainment Media

The Market Bangkok, a trendy shopping mall on Ratchadamri Road, has been transformed into a winter playground for the "Ice Magic: Fantasy On Ice", which will kick off tomorrow and run until July 16.

Hailed as the largest pop-up ice and snow attraction ever constructed in Thailand, it will feature sub-zero, real ice and snow activities across the tentage which stands at 11.5m tall and covers an area of 3,000m² -- divided into two zones.

In the Snow Zone, experience cold white flakes created by the same snow-making machines used in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. They were flown into the city to pump out fresh, fluffy crystal white snow cleaner than natural snow found in cold countries.

Visitors will enjoy daily fresh snowfall and have fun building snowmen and snow angels. Also housed in this zone is an 80m ski slope, one of the longest and tallest available in the country, offering both ski and snowboard lessons.

Apollo Entertainment Media

At the Ice Zone, meanwhile, expect to see a variety of attractions that have never been seen in our tropical country. They include a 300m² ice rink and a merry-go-round on ice perfect for kids to have fun with their friends and create new winter memories.

The centrepiece of this zone, however, is a double-lane slide entirely made of ice. At 148m, it's one of the longest indoor man-made ice slides in the world. The slide is complemented by spectacular ice sculptures hand-crafted by master ice sculptors from Harbin, home of the famous Harbin Ice Festival in China. Also, expect to see a stunning elephant sculpture.

Apollo Entertainment Media

Presented by Apollo Entertainment Media, "Ice Magic: Fantasy On Ice" is an iconic annual event hosted in Beijing since 2008, timed with Beijing's first snowfall every year except amid restrictions during the pandemic. The show was brought to Singapore late last year.

There are six sessions, lasting for two hours, each day, starting from 10am to 10pm.

Tickets cost 999 baht (799 baht for children and 499 baht for seniors aged 60 and above). Family packages are available at 2,400 and 2,999 baht.