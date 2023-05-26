Your horoscope for May 26 - June 1

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Regardless of where you work from, you become more proactive and productive next week. You can come up with good ideas quicker and finish several tasks before their deadlines. A project that you hope would become a success will be so. A headhunter may offer you an enticing position.

(₿) The payment that you're waiting for will arrive as promised. You may gain a side hustle. Business owners underestimate the demand for their products or services.

(♥) Couples learn to compromise on things that they disagree. They care more about each other's feelings and opinions. Soon-to-be-parents can expect smooth delivery of their child/twins. Congrats.

(⚤) Whether you try to turn your friend into your beau/belle or rekindle an old flame, your wish is likely to come true. If you're seeing no one, you may meet an admirer or two at a social function or a hobby workshop.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) A win-win situation awaits you. You communicate well with colleagues and keep everyone informed of what needs to get done and by whom to ensure smooth office synergy. You'll do well at the upcoming presentation or pitching.

(₿) You manage your income and spending well. If you're trying to find someone to buy or rent your property, your wish should soon come true. If you have more than one debt, you'll pay off at least one of them.

(♥) Couples are each other's source of support, happiness and wisdom. Super rare to have in a relationship. A mother figure nudge unmarried couples to tie the knot already.

(⚤) If you're chatting with someone, they seem to be increasingly enamoured of you and start to become clingy. They act possessive, too? You in danger, girl/guy (in Whoopi Goldberg's voice).

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) A turning point in your career is on the cards. You may have to leave your current responsibilities to take on completely new ones. You'll be getting out of your comfort zone fosho. If you work for the govt, a new policy makes you feel demoted but your pay stays the same.

(₿) Your hobby may become your new side hustle if you're really good at it. You don't think about saving too much next week and spend as you please.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They trust each other deeply and don't ask for each other's phone or computer passwords. Spouses split house chores and parenting duties more fairly.

(⚤) The first IRL date with someone you're chatting with online is on the cards. You two may end up sleeping together the same evening. If you're seeing no one, a blind date is on the cards.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You may have to work longer hours. A meeting outside the office and petty tasks are on the cards. If you work for the govt, brace yourself for intense office drama that you may get caught in. If you're privy to confidential info, don't let on.

(₿) Your income may shrink a little. The payment you're waiting for may arrive in two halves instead. You may buy something really nice at a really good price. Siblings may argue over inheritance.

(♥) Couples are likely to argue more so you should think twice before you say something sensitive to your partner. Couples running a business together should not talk about work during their downtime.

(⚤) Dating app users should beware of a Tinder swindler. If you have a FWB, you may discover that they also have another FWB who's of the opposite sex to you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You're a bit of an office lone wolf who prefers working alone. In your experience, group tasks ential infighting, blame placing and broken promises. You may find it very difficult to convince a decision maker to buy your idea even though you present them with all the facts and figures.

(₿) You may have to pay for something unexpectedly and it's for your dependent. You may indulge in retail therapy and go over budget. However, you won't regret anything.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding await even for the most loving couples. If you're two-timing, one of your two loves will break up with you.

(⚤) If you're trying to win someone's heart, your competition who has a better profile shows up. You may meet an admirer but don't settle for less just for the sake of being in a relationship.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Although you don't have a healthy work-life balance, you make a lot of money. You know you don't live in an ideal world and you do your best to adapt and get by. Someone you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right. You may gain a new skill.

(₿) If you have several debts, you manage them better and keep up with repayment obligation. If you're a rice-winner, stay thrifty because your dependent(s) may need more money than usual.

(♥) Someone shows that they're romantically interested in you even though you're taken. You can't help but feel flattered and you can't deny that you kinda fancy them back, too.

(⚤) If you're trying to get close to someone, don't come on too strong or else you may weird them out. Don't be touchy-feely either. It's too early for any of that.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You may get out of a difficult situation when help unexpectedly arrives. You become more creative, proactive and productive next week. You may be asked to lead a big project for the first time. If you've sent out your CVs, you'll hear back from the firm that you want to work for the most.

(₿) Something expensive that you ordered online will arrive as promised. Several potential buyers will DM you about a pre-loved item that you put up for sale online.

(♥) Your partner show their possessive side after they spot someone flirting with you or liking every social media post of yours. Spouses may discuss having another baby and start practicing right away.

(⚤) Those who are inexperienced with dating may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you're jaded with dating, you may decide to be open-minded and get to know people who aren't your usual type.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) If you're stuck in a difficult situation, someone will pull you out of it. Your work life becomes smoother and less stressful. Small but urgent tasks are on the cards and you can deal with them calmly. A golden opportunity awaits those who're in between jobs.

(₿) You're likely to exceed your May income goal by a sizeable margin. Someone may take a small cut of a sum that should be all yours. It may feel insignificant that you're willing to turn a blind eye on it. However, don't forget their face.

(♥) Your partner may act as a peacemaker between you and their family member who dislikes you for some reasons. Your partner may get jealous because you get hit on by a stranger.

(⚤) Your FWB may show their true colours when you ask if they want to have a relationship with you. It's not them saying no that upsets you but their attitude.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) A sudden restructure and miscommunication may disrupt your work progress. If you have to travel to meet people for work, be careful not to forget or leave anything behind. Those who work for the govt should be extra careful with confidential info.

(₿) You may fall a bit behind with your savings goal because of impulsive buying. If you buy something expensive from abroad, be ready to deal with the customs on your way back home.

(♥) Couples become easily irritated by each other. They may argue over something petty. Spouses may decide to sleep separately for a few nights to give each other more space after being in each other's pockets all the time.

Dating app users should beware of romance scammers. If you fancy your friend, they may ask you to be their wing person and help them get close to their crush. Ouch.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You may have to work longer hours. Your workload become bigger after someone secretly resigned. Someone may fail to keep their word and act rude towards you when you call them out. Drama await those who're running a family business.

(₿) You make more than enough money to comfortably cover all your necessary expenses. If you want to buy a pre-loved brandname item, make sure it's not a grade-A counterfiet.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding are on the cards even for couples who usually get along well. Don't be too adventurous in bed as you or your partner may incur a minor injury.

A rude wake-up call comes to those who're knowingly having an affair with someone already taken. Don't be someone's sometimes. Do be someone's always. You do deserve more than that. Giving you a virtual hug.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Your team may suddenly become smaller. You may have to perform tasks that aren't included in your job description. You may have to deal with a demanding client who has a big budget. Someone may get too handsy with you and you may need to report them to HR.

(₿) Your May income is higher than your average, thanks to several freelance jobs you received so far. A couple more await you. No scammers can fool you and you spot them a kilometre off.

(♥) Couples argue over petty stuff more often. A sudden breakup is on the cards for those in LDR but you shouldn't be too surprised given that you two have grown apart for some time. That's life.

You may meet someone who's physically your type but you'll soon realise that they have several admirers already. Also, you're not the most eligible out of them. Just sayin'.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You prefer working alone. Whenever you have to tackle group tasks, you run into many issues from slow responses from colleagues to slow decision making of a higher-up. If you have to lead a team, you'll get to learn how to deal with conflicts and people's egos.

(₿) You may be so busy with work that you don't have time to spend your hard-earned money. You may exceed your savings goal by a sizeable margin. Investors and speculators reap higher-than-expected returns.

(♥) Control your jealousy and don't be disrespectful to your partner in public. Don't threaten to break up the relationship because you may get it for real even though you don't really mean it.

Beware of catfish if you're using dating apps or other online matching tools. Trying to rekindle an old flame? You two didn't work out the first round so why do you think it's going to work now?