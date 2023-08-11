Your horoscope for August 11-17

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) If you're experiencing creative block, a remedy is on its way. If you're stuck in a difficult situation, help from someone whom you least expect is coming. You have no problem meeting deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks.

(₿) A windfall may fall into your lap. A big win awaits speculators and those who like gambling. You'll be able to sell or rent out your property.

(♥) Couples get to spend more downtime together. They enjoy positive communication, as well as each other's company. If you're a mum, you'll be surprised.

(⚤) A stranger may slide into your DMs. Your bestie or close cousin plays Cupid and hooks you up with someone eligible.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You become more creative, intuitive and proactive next week. A higher-up shows you a lot of support and encouragement. You may get along so well with a colleague that they become your new buddy.

(₿) A payment promised to you will arrive as, well, promised. Someone who hired you for a freelance job may hire you again. You spend within budget and keep up with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other well and they continue to be each other's source of support and happiness. It's a blessing to be with someone who inspires you to strive for more.

(⚤) If you're not seeing someone, you may meet someone older and get to know them. If you're getting to know someone, it's clear that they've become enamoured of you.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Your team may become smaller. An unexpected situation results in a heavier workload. If you're a manager, you may have to act as a mediator between members of your team who don't get along.

(₿) You buy a few things that aren't in your plan and fall behind your savings goal. You may buy trending items without much thought and regret it later.

(♥) You have to be more patient with your partner as you two are likely to disagree more often. Parents, please don't fight in front of your kid(s), especially on Mother's Day.

(⚤) If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex will shut down any hope you may have. If you're not seeing anyone, you and your friend may fall for the same person.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You manage resources that you're allotted to maximum use. You communicate with everyone in your workplace well and they find you pleasant. Recognition or reward for your hard work is on the cards.

(₿) Someone close to you may ask if you can lend them money. Investors and speculators, listen to your intuition and you'll make the right decision.

(♥) You may discover a dark secret about your partner but decide to keep mum. You're shaken by it but not enough to consider a break-up.

(⚤) You may find out that you're seeing someone who's already taken. You want to walk away but they will try very hard to convince you to stay.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Regardless of where you work from, you remain creative and proactive throughout next week. You may have to use plan B because someone whom you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right.

(₿) A financial negotiation ends in a win-win situation for all involved. Someone who hired you for a freelance job starts to offer you freelance jobs on a regular basis.

(♥) You and your partner start to doubt your relationship and distrust each other. You may meet someone new who doesn't mind that you're already off the market.

(⚤) You may decide to meet someone you've matched with online a day after exchanging pleasantries for the first time. It may end up being just a casual hook-up.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You can't maintain a healthy work-life balance next week but you make a lot of money than usual. If you have a test coming up, you'll pass it with flying colours. If you partake in a competition, you may win an award.

(₿) Your share of the inheritance may be modest. If you're waiting for a payment, it's likely to arrive as expected. If you have debts, you should try to get a more lenient repayment plan.

(♥) Couples may argue over small things but they still love each other very much. Don't be too experimental in bed or one of you may risk a small injury.

(⚤) You may lose interest in someone you're chatting with and they feel the same way. You two may ghost each other as if nothing ever happen.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Regardless of where you work from, you know how to work smart and deliver in terms of quality and quantity. You accomplish all that you set out to do. An opportunity to be a leader may be offered to you.

(₿) You may exceed your income goal or gain a new source of passive income. A financial negotiation is likely to go your way. Beware of charity scammers.

(♥) Mums, your kid(s) will surprise you with something meaningful. Couples continue to be each other's sources of support, happiness and inspiration.

(⚤) You may get to meet someone IRL after weeks of online chat. S/he seems to really like you and doesn't shy away from showing affection towards you.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Being a good listener and empathic will improve your relationships with coworkers. You have no problem meeting deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks. If you're a leader, you'll be asked to honestly evaluate your team members.

(₿) If you have debts, you'll be able to negotiate for a more lenient repayment plan. Beware of a Ponzi scheme in the guise of investment that sounds too good to be true.

(♥) If you're on the outs with your partner, someone older may step in to mediate between you two. Parents take their children out for a fun-filled day this weekend.

(⚤) You may get hit on by someone of the same and the opposite sex. If you're chatting with someone, you may meet someone who's also very interesting.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You become creative, intuitive and proactive next week. What seems difficult become easier than expected. You deliver in terms of quality and quantity. You may be offered a new position that comes with more power and responsibilities. Power tends to corrupt.

(₿) A big gain awaits investors and speculators. Attending social functions costs you money but they also bring you good opportunities.

(♥) Couples get to address any lingering issues in their relationship. Soon-to-be-parents can expect smooth delivery of their firstborns.

(⚤) If you decide to someone out on a date, they would say yes. If you're not seeing anyone, someone close to you may act strange 'cause they have a crush on you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You manage your energy and priorities well. You notice slights in communication and address them before they cause unnecessary drama.

(₿) If you're expecting a big payment, it will arrive as expected and in a lump sum. If you put a pre-loved item up for sale, potential buyers will contact you in no time.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend it alone. Having personal space and time is healthy for a relationship. Mums, be ready to act surprised.

(⚤) Someone who casually flirted with you in the past tries to reconnect. This time, they seem to genuinely want to get to know you.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You become more proactive and productive next week. If you're embroiled in office drama, you will side with the good guy team. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines.

(₿) You make money hand over fist but your energy and time will be almost completely depleted. An unexpected gift or reward is on the cards.

(♥) If you're struggling with something, your partner is on standby to listen and help out. Don't feel embarrassed about asking for help or venting out.

(⚤) If you've been talking to someone online, the first IRL date with them will take place soon. You wish it to be sooner.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You can manage priorities and expectations from yourself and others well. You overcome red tape and office politics, and know how to think on your feet.

(₿) Someone you're familiar with may ask if you can lend them a lot of money. You live below your means and keep up with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples avoid topics that are contentious. They put more effort and time into their sexy time.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to win this love race. If you're not seeing anyone, a holiday fling is on the cards.