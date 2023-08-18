Your horoscope for August 18-24

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your team may lose a member. Important paperwork may arrive late. You may need to revise the same submission several times. You may find it more difficult to convince someone to buy your idea or whatever you try to sell them. Hang in there.

(₿) Your income can comfortably cover all of your necessities. Don't lend anyone your money as it isn't going to end well. You may lose a valuable or someone steals it from you.

(♥) Couples may argue more over petty stuff. They may decide to live apart to calm down. Those in LDR may decide to break-up.

(⚤) Although you're not officially in a relationship with anyone, that doesn't mean you don't get any action. If you're knowingly sleeping with someone already taken, brace yourself for a wake-up call.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) An unexpected restructuring or sudden change of plans may cause you to get out of your comfort zone and understand the industry you're in more. A good colleague may double as your mentor.

(₿) If you're the breadwinner, avoid risky investments. You may have to pay for something that you don't see coming and it can't wait.

(♥) Spouses seriously discuss their future plans together while factoring in their kids (if they have any). Unmarried couples meet several wedding planners to find the one.

(⚤) If you've just started chatting with someone online, they may pressure you to meet them IRL However, you don't see why the hurry.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) A colleague or a client whom you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right. You deliver in terms of quality and quantity. An opportunity to lead a team may be offered to those who haven't led before. If you're a manager, you may gain your righthand.

(₿) Your spending is under control and you're on track with your savings goal. Investors may make a lot of returns by factoring in their own intuition in their decisions.

(♥) Spouses become bored with their routines and may argue over money. They sense a need for changes and are reminded that they still love and care for each other.

(⚤) If you're getting to know someone exclusively, they start to act needy and clingy. Brace yourself for more messages and calls. You don't think you two are there yet.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – July 22

(⏰) You become more noticeably creative and proactive. You'll accomplish all that you set out to do. You have no problems meeting all deadlines. Whatever you try to sell, you'll be able to do so in less time.

(₿) You may already exceed your income goal for August. A big gain awaits investors and speculators. Don't flex online too much or else someone may guilt you into lending them money.

(♥) An opportunity to address any lingering issues in your relationship is on the cards. Couples learn to give and take more fairly so none would feel taken for granted.

(⚤) If you're chatting with someone online, your first IRL date with them is on the cards. It's clear that s/he falls head over heels for you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) A broken promise starts a ripple effect. You may have to deal with a heavier workload and work longer hours. If you sit a test, the result may be disappointing but you'll learn something from it.

(₿) You can pay for all of your necessities without worries. Read the fine print carefully before putting your name on any contracts. Don't let Fomo dictate your investment decision.

(♥) Bringing up your partner's past mistakes only weakens your relationship. When you said let bygones be bygones, mean it. Those in LDR may call it quits.

(⚤) If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex just pretends like nothing ever happen between you two. You're someone they don't talk about. Ouch.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You make new business connections and become more creative and proactive next week. If you've sent out your CV, you'll hear back from the firm that's the most desirable to you.

(₿) If you're trying to acquire a new source of passive income, your effort finally yields results. You can easily cover your own expenses and buy a few nice things without worry.

(♥) Soon-to-be-parents can expect smooth delivery of their child. Couples may have to discuss the possibility of keeping LDR due to a life event.

(⚤) If you're chatting with someone online, your first IRL date is on the cards. However, it may not lead to anything further than a casual hook-up.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) A familiar problem may occur but you feel confident in dealing with it. You may have to perform tasks that aren't in your job description. You may have to work longer hours without OT. You may be offered a job but you'll have to relocate for it.

(₿) You make more money but lifestyle inflation negates that almost completely. You may also have to have an appliance or a gadget repaired. You could have put more money into your savings account or investment portfolio.

(♥) Couples bicker and banter over the same old stuff. They may have peaceful moments this weekend doing nothing together.

(⚤) If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, you may change your mind after meeting someone new.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) A sudden change of plans may prevent you from ticking off all items on your to-do list. Don't be too hard on yourself but do your best in the given circumstances. You may have to work alongside a colleague you dislike.

(₿) Buying nice things on good deals doesn't mean you save money if you don't really need them. If you own an unoccupied land, beware of squatters.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend much downtime together. An issue in their relationship may not get resolved. If you're unmarried, you doubt whether your partner is your true love.

(⚤) If you're seeing no one, you may catch the attention of someone older, who comes from a different background. Be open-minded.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You can convince people to buy whatever you try to sell more easily. You can maximise the use of resources that you're given. If you work for the govt, you may get promoted. Power tends to corrupt.

(₿) You're on your way to surpassing your income goal for August. A good opportunity may come to you via an older friend. If you have debts, you'll pay off at least one of them.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They highly trust each other and continue to be each other's sources of support and wisdom.

(⚤) You may be laser-focused on work and/or study that finding love is of lower priority for you at the moment.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for obstacles that may result in longer working hours. What you planned to do may be put on hold and you'll have to do something that you don't plan to. However, you manage to stay calm and collected.

(₿) Someone close to you may ask if you can lend them a lot of money. You may have to pay a fine or fee that you aren't aware of. If you plan to raise a fund, you'll reach your target.

(♥) Spouses may argue over household expenses and wealth management but they will arrive at a compromise. Unmarried couples may decide to move in together.

(⚤) If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex may agree. If you're not seeing anyone, a few admirers may slide into your DMs.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You communicate well with anyone you have to deal with. Important paperwork arrives as expected. You have no problems meeting all deadlines whether they're for group or solo tasks. Your higher-up may entrust you with a big task.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. The payment promised to you will arrive as, well, promised. Don't get involved in gambling. It's a losing game.

(♥) Couples are each other's safe spaces. If they plan to get married or honeymoon, it will go down smoothly.

(⚤) If you're chatting with someone, it becomes clear that s/he is enamoured with you. Meeting the parents may happen sooner than you think.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You're busy with your main job and side hustle. You rake in a lot of income to the detriment of work-life balance. Your existing customers will bring you new ones through word of mouth.

(₿) You don't have much time to go out or spend money. Beware of a Ponzi scheme in the guise of lucrative investment. If it sounds too good to be true, it's definitely a scam.

(♥) Couples deeply trust each other. They get to spend downtime together this weekend. They may also try out new positions and toys. You know what we mean.

(⚤) If you plan to ask someone on a date, they may say no but you'll get over the rejection soon. If you're seeing no one, you're so busy with work and/or study.