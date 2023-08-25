Your horoscope for August 25-31

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You become a better listener and empath. However, don't let anyone treat you like a doormat. You become creative, intuitive and proactive next week. You accomplish all that you set out to do and meet all deadlines.

(₿) You spend more money on entertainment and leisure activities. Fortunately, you make a lot more money this month. Someone may buy or rent your property.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other better. An opportunity to address any lingering issues in their relationship awaits them.

(⚤) Those who are inexperienced with dating may experience love at first sight/swipe. You may meet a heartstopper.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your workload may be heavier than expected (it usually is). However, you'll be compensated with a reward or extra pay. You may lose a valuable item during a business trip.

(₿) The more you earn, the more you spend. You ask yourself why should you wait to buy something as you won't get any younger. It's fine so long as you can pay for them in cash. A scammer posing as a govt officer may try to steal your money.

(♥) Unmarried couples may discuss parenting and marriage to see if they're on the same page on these topics. Fun and romantic moments await lovers as they try something new together.

(⚤) If you've been seeing someone, you two will go public about your newly ignited romance. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex is likely to take you back.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You're getting better at dealing with gossip, drama and politics in your workplace. You can extract insights from raw data and use them to your maximum benefit. You know what needs to get done first and what can wait.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You may receive a small windfall. You keep your spending in check and keep on track with your savings goal.

(♥) Unmarried couples may bring up their plan to wed to see how their parents would react. Lovers get along well for most of the next week.

(⚤) If you're shy, ask your friend for help to get closer to your crush. If you were recently jilted, your friend may try to hook you up with someone to help you get over it.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Changes beyond your control may prevent you from doing what you want to. You may get to meet new people and work alongside a few colleagues for the first time. What you experienced in the past benefits your present.

(₿) You may secure a new source of income (having more than one is today's norm, it seems). The payment promised to you will arrive as expected. Not sure if this refers to Srettha's B10,000 digital money.

(♥) Couples show more love and care towards each other. When one of them is struggling with something, the other is on standby to offer help. Those in LDR may get to reunite sooner than expected.

(⚤) You and your ex may get back together but try to keep quiet about it for now. You aren't sure if your friends would receive this news positively.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) A project you're keen to work on may get cancelled. You may be asked to perform tasks that you haven't done before. However, you adapt and learn new things quickly. A colleague may prove to be a true friend.

(₿) You may accept a freelance job or two next week. If you work for the govt, someone may offer you a bribe so you can turn a blind eye to their wrongdoing.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other better. Fun and happy moments await them as they check out new places and things together this weekend.

(⚤) If you've been chatting with someone strictly online, you may get to meet them IRL soon but it may not go further than a hook-up.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Someone may fail to keep their word. You may have to revise an assignment several times. If you don't know something, ask someone who won't belittle you. Someone may try to steal your idea and claim it as theirs.

(₿) Someone who owes you money disappears from your radar IRL and online. From Aug 29-31, you're more prone to lose a valuable item.

(♥) Your friend may act too friendly with you. Your partner suspects that they want to be more than platonic with you.

(⚤) You may match with someone online who likes to talk about how successful s/he is. It's definitely a red flag as s/he may overexaggerate or, worse, lie outright.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You use the latest tools and technology to aid your work, definitely working smart. You manage priorities, expectations and work relationships well. You may achieve a new benchmark and receive recognition for it.

(₿) You're very likely to exceed your income goal for August If you have several debts, you'll pay off at least one of them. If you've been looking for something you lost, it'll turn up soon.

(♥) Soon-to-be-parents can expect a smooth delivery of their child. Unmarried couples start their search for a wedding planner.

(⚤) If you're chatting with someone, you two become so crazy for one another and may agree to go public about your relationship soon.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Brace yourself for unexpected betrayal, deceit and drama at work. You may have to revise an assignment several times. You may have to work longer hours. Keep copies of your work somewhere safe as your office may be a victim of cyberattack.

(₿) Your income may shrink a little but you make more than enough to cover your necessities and pay credit card bills. Investors, don't fall for rumour and don't let Fomo influence your decision-making.

(♥) Your relationship becomes lukewarm. You try harder than your partner to keep the romantic spark between you two alive. You may start to feel under-appreciated.

(⚤) If you ask someone out on a date, they may say no. However, the pain of being rejected will soon go away.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You become more creative and proactive next week. You can communicate well with anyone you have to deal with for work. Those who never have led before will be asked to do so. Don't get cold feet. Yolo. Get out of your comfort zone. Do it!

(₿) The money promised to you will arrive as expected. B10,000 digital money, perhaps? You keep your spending in check and keep up with your savings goal.

(♥) If you start having a secret affair with someone, you can conceal it for now. The truth will come out eventually, however.

(⚤) If you're a virgin (nothing wrong about it), your first time may be so sensual and sexy. And with someone who's physically your type too. Woohoo!

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You manage to finish several tasks before their deadlines. You don't waste time with your old friend Mr Procrastination next week. Whatever you try to sell, you'll be able to convince your buyers in no time.

(₿) If you're trying to sell a property of yours or of someone else, you'll be able to do so and get handsome moolah for it. Small freelance jobs are also on the cards. Don't look down on modest pay when the job is easy.

(♥) Couples have a healthy argument which results in a better understanding of each other. They don't hold grudges afterwards too. If you fly to reunite with your partner, be extra careful with your passport.

(⚤) Your friend acts kind of awkward to you. They seem to “accidentally” touch your hand or “unintentionally” have skin-to-skin contact with you more often.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Don't talk about your idea with colleagues as they may try to claim that they came up with it first. A broken promise or fewer resources may make your work life more challenging. A great lesson can be learned from a failure.

(₿) An employee may try to siphon your business' funds into their pocket. Make sure you know where your money comes from and go out to. You may be embroiled in an inheritance dispute.

(♥) Couples don't see eye to eye and seem to speak different languages. You two may need a few days apart to cool off. If you're not married, you may wonder if you're with the love of your life.

(⚤) Dating app users should beware of romance scammers. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex will give you a firm no but you'll get over this soon.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Whatever you try to sell, you can do it with less effort. You deliver in terms of productivity and quality. You'll have more time to finish all pending tasks. If you're a leader, honest feedback to your subordinates will inspire them to be better.

(₿) You may buy a thing or two that you don't really need but you won't feel guilty afterwards. You may lose your high-end gadget or smartphone.

(♥) If you two are trying to win parental approval for your relationship, your joint effort finally yields some results. If you plan to wed soon, your parents give you their blessings.

(⚤) If you plan to ask someone out on a date, s/he is likely to say yes. If you're looking for love, you may decide to be more open to dating all kinds of people, not just your type.