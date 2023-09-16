Phat Kaphrao tops global 'Best Stir-fried Dishes' list

Thailand's delectable Phat Kaphrao, a fiery stir-fried dish infused with fragrant basil and garlic, has clinched the coveted top spot in the "Best Stir-fried Dishes in the World" as ranked by TasteAtlas.

In addition to Phat Kaphrao, the popular Pad Thai, a sensational stir-fried rice noodle creation, secured the eighth spot among the 50 finest stir-fried dishes globally, according to ratings by the website's discerning audience.

The illustrious top 10 list features an array of culinary delights from around the world, including South Korea's Dak Galbi at the second position, Ethiopia's Tibs ranking third, Peru's Lomo Saltado coming in fourth, China's beef Chaw Fun taking the fifth spot, followed by stir-fry shrimps (sixth) and salt-and-pepper squid (seventh), both representing China.

Japan's Yaki-udon secures ninth place, with China's twice-cooked pork rounding off the esteemed list in the 10th spot.



