Explore the world of nutraceuticals

Vitafoods Asia 2023 will be held for the second time in Thailand at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center's Hall 5-7, Ratchadaphisek Road, daily from 10am to 6pm from Wednesday to Friday.

Organised by Informa Markets, the three-day event will connect over 460 suppliers with over 8,000 visitors in the nutraceutical industry, gathering various profiles from quality ingredients, finished products, OEM manufacturers and private labels along with related equipment and services.

It is a platform for visitors to exchange and update the latest innovations, production technology, supplies of high-quality ingredients and products, production knowledge, and health-related solutions.

The exhibition will cover the entire supply chain and encourage the building of a strong business network that will drive sustainable growth in the industry of nutraceutical products, dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages in Thailand and across Asia.

Various activities and zones are designed to increase opportunities for visitors and they will also have the chance to learn more about products and innovations.

They will explore Asia's latest health and nutrition trends at the Innovative Health Hub while the Main Stage and NutraFocus zone will feature in-depth information about holistic healthcare, as well as panel discussions and talks on future trends through dietary supplement and functional food specialists and business leaders.

On exhibit at the international pavilion will be leading dietary supplements and functional ingredients from Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Spain, Taiwan, the US and many more.

Vitafoods Asia was inaugurated in 2011 in Hong Kong with the aim to promote the nutraceutical industry for people's better health through science and innovation.

It was elevated to be Asia's leading event for the industry of nutraceutical products, dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages last year when it made a debut in Thailand.

Registrations can be made via vfa.imasia-passport.com.

Visit vitafoodsasia.com.

Informa Markets