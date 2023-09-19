The perfect on-the-go foundation

A partnership between Rihanna and LVMH, Fenty Beauty was created for a wide range of traditionally hard-to-match skin tones as well as to provide formulas that work for all skin types.

The perfect match is rendered by Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick, which will be available in-store and online at Sephora.co.th on Friday.

Available in 25 shades like the liquid Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, the humidity, sweat and transfer-resistant formula promises staying power. Each swipe melts into skin without caking or streaking, thanks to murumuru butter, sodium hyaluronate and Quickblur Complex.

"I wanted to create that take-with-you-anywhere foundation that's so easy to use, you can't mess it up. The stick format is so convenient, and the formula just melts into your skin for a smooth as butter complexion that looks like your skin -- just better," said Rihanna.

Unlike traditional foundation sticks that lay on full coverage, the Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick is a sheer-to-buildable base that picks up where skincare leaves off. The easy application without any tools gives a natural, fresh coverage that makes skin still look like skin.

Moreover, the lightweight and fully recyclable packaging is designed to be twisted up until the very last swipe so there's no wasted product.