Gundam lands in front of CentralWorld next month

Bandai Spirits and Bandai Namco Asia will host 'Gundam Docks At Thailand' at CentralWorld's outdoor square from Oct 6-29. Since the inaugural 2013 edition of 'Gundam Docks' in Hong Kong, the giant robots have travelled to Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and China.

Created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Bandai Namco Filmworks, the Japanese military sci-fi fiction media began in 1979 with the TV series Mobile Suit Gundam, which kicked start the mecha (battle robots) anime genre. The Gundam franchise has spawned 50 TV series, films, OVAs (original video animation), manga, novels and video games and commanded a global community of Gundam model enthusiasts. Gundam plastic model, aka gunpla, kits have been sold in hundreds of millions of units worldwide since its introduction in the 1980s. These model kits, which are mostly made of plastic, are available in standard scale and cutesy SD scale.

Touted as a ‘comprehensive Gundam event to be held for the first time in Thailand', the Thailand edition will feature two pieces de resistance in the form of 6-metre-tall RX-78-2 Gundam and MS-06S Zaku II statues. Their imposing statures will be enhanced by a light and sound show which will take place three times per day at 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Each show lasts five minutes.

The other highlights include wide-ranging Gundam-related displays, a hands-on experience Gundam plastic model kit workshop and exclusive items for purchase. During the event, special exclusive footage will be screened on The panOramix, the facade display outside CentralWorld. Collectors should check out four limited-edition gunpla models which are exclusively made for the Thai edition. Their prices range from B450 to B1,900.

While the event's hotspot will be at the outdoor square (zones A and B) of CentralWorld, there will be a special workshop dedicated to building gunpla kits on the sixth floor of CentralWorld from Oct 6-29. This free workshop is available daily from noon to 8pm on weekdays and 11am-8pm on weekends.

The opening ceremony of "Gundam Docks At Thailand" will take place on Oct 6 at 6pm and it opens to the public from 6.30pm on the same day. The opening hours are from 10am-10pm daily. Free admission.