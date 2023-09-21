Redefining elegance

With more than a decade under her belt as a clothing fashion designer of chic ready-to-wear and formal custom-made dresses, Panumas Chirathivat makes it all seem easy byindividually styling to her clients' needs. Those lively conversations and takeaways have been her inspiration to design and revitalise Panumas fashion lines to be unique and premium.

Panumas

Euphoria, the spring/summer 2023 collection, reflects the feminine joyful elation when women seek and find beautiful clothes that make them feel special, gorgeous and refreshing. Euphoria intimates women's search for new styles to wear at parties with family or friends. True to the simple yet elegant style ethos, Euphoria is meant to make women feel happy and confident in Panumas clothes which are deftly designed and meticulously cut to make them feel casual, comfortable and reviving.

There are dresses and gowns to suit every occasion, from working days to evening parties, or even going out on a date.

The collection still retains the brand's original pattern of drapes, which helps to accentuate female curves and conceal less desirable features. Other highlights include colourful flower patterns, glowing brushstrokes and lively patterns.

The designer chooses pink fuchsia, green mint and orange champagne as signature palettes for spring/summer 2023. The collection emphasises lively modern women who are gorgeous yet contemporary.

Punsiri Siriwetchapun

Suitable for various occasions, the collection offers an array of outfits including silk satin maxi dresses, chiffon draped gowns, denim cotton jumpsuits and silk chiffon draped gowns, and unisex casual cargo pants for fashionistas to mix-and-match.