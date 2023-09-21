Asia’s No.1 restaurant up in the air

Travelling in style just goes a lot more swankier. Qatar Airways and Swiss Air have added Michelin-starred meals in first and business class. Qatar Airways partnered with Thai celebrity chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, while Swiss will be serving Olivier Jean’s creations.

Qatar Airways

Starting from December, first and business class passengers on Thailand-Doha routes, followed by Singapore and Hong Kong, will be feasting on dishes from chef Ton. This is the first menu created by chef Ton for an airline.

The chef, who is the co-patron and chef of Asia’s No.1 restaurant Le Du and No.3 Nusara on the Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants 2023 list, told the Bangkok Post, “We’ve actually been in talks for a long while; before Covid. Now that things are back to normal, it’s finally taking shape.”

The menu features entrees, main courses and dessert, available to all business class passengers. Chef Ton’s menu features a mix of new and signature classics from Le Du. Passengers can look forward to the iconic Le Du river prawn and Coconut sago dessert onboard, while the Salmon entrée, Beef short rib curry and Lobster cho chee curry have been specially created by chef Ton.

“Creating dishes for the airlines is very different from cooking in a restaurant. It is not easy as each dish has to be re-heated in an airplane oven, which is quite challenging because it dries out the food. Of course, we’ve picked and chosen a menu that are favourites and a few dishes that represent Thai cuisine. The menu will change seasonally, so every four months there will be a change in the dishes,” explained the chef.

The menu, which took around two months to create, was done in collaboration with Qatar Airways Thai chef Decha Mingkwan and the airline catering crew. “We chose Thai cuisine because it is very global. Even in Economy, when we offer Thai cuisine, no matter the route, it is very popular,” Qatar Airways vice-president of catering services Shashank Bhardwaj told the Bangkok Post.

Chef Ton’s menu is expected to be served on global routes next year. Visit qatarairways.com.

Swiss Air

As part of a new chapter of the “Swiss Taste Of Switzerland” inflight culinary programme, Olivier Jean, executive chef of The Woodward, Geneva is transporting passengers of Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss Air) in First and Business classes to the Michelin-starred L’Atelier Robuchon in Geneva.

For three months, travellers on Swiss’ long-haul flights departing from Geneva and Zurich will enjoy an impeccably crafted menu inspired by the dishes served at L'Atelier Robuchon. The restaurant is nestled within The Woodward, Geneva's newest five-star luxury hotel featuring 26 sumptuous suites with breathtaking views of the lake and Mont Blanc. The hotel is also equipped with a Guerlain spa – the house's first in Switzerland.

L'Atelier Robuchon Genève offers a theatrical culinary experience in a sophisticated yet friendly atmosphere, where French haute cuisine is subtly combined with Asian influences and local specialties. Guests seated at the vast 36-seat counter enjoy a culinary ballet, orchestrated by chef Jean, who makes it a point to practice a cuisine that is in tune with its environment and favours direct sourcing from producers.

The chef wanted Swiss’ travellers to discover his interpretation of the region's best products. Business Class passengers will enjoy, among other specialties. Poached char with lemongrass sauce with sesame sushi rice, sugar snap peas and roasted squash. Guests flying First class, will taste a Miso-marinated pike-perch with port wine sauce served with baked polenta, shallot confit and pak choi or a Veal fillet with truffle sauce, potato purée, stuffed piquillo pepper and herb salad.

"It is an honour to become the ambassador of our beautiful region for this collaboration. I am thrilled to offer Swiss passengers a culinary journey, with my interpretation of the best produce the Geneva region has to offer. My challenge is to encourage epicureans to visit us again at The Woodward on the shores of the Leman lake," says chef Jean.

Two distinct culinary experiences complete The Woodward, Geneva with L'Atelier Robuchon, who in addition to receiving a Michelin star a year into operation, also has 15 GaultMillau-points, and the restaurant Le Jardinier, also claiming 15 points, a farm-to-table concept, offering refined yet approachable cuisine based on seasonal produce. Visit swiss.com or oetkercollection.com/hotels/the-woodward.