Two Gordon Ramsay restaurants to open in December

The first two Ramsay outlets will open at Emsphere Mall through a partnership with Thailand's Tanachira Group.

Following four new restaurants in South Korea and twoin Malaysia, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, Gordon Ramsay's namesake restaurant group, continues its ambitious expansion in Asia with a plan to open Bread Street Kitchen & Bar and Street Pizza at Emsphere Mall on Sukhumvit Road in December. Twelve more Thai locations are to be opened in the coming years.

Ramsay will be another internationally celebrated chef with Michelin-starred restaurants to open his outposts in Bangkok, following the likes of Capella Bangkok's Côte by Mauro Colagreco and Iconsiam's Blue by Alain Ducasse. His namesake restaurant group was founded in 1997 and has been awarded 17 Michelin stars overall and currently holds seven.

On Emsphere Mall’s ground floor, there will be Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, a stylish and sophisticated, yet approachable all-day dining restaurant and bar. The menu features Ramsay classics, including Beef Wellington, Fish and chips and must-have sides like his delicious Macaroni cheese, as well as the world-famous Gordon Ramsay Sticky toffee pudding.

On the first floor, Street Pizza will bring a slice of cool Britannia to Bangkok. Having opened in St Paul’s London in 2018, Street Pizza has become a destination for bottomless sourdough pizzas, accompanied by live music and vibrant activities. Expect Classic Margherita to innovative toppings like Corn and chorizo, plus hot wings, dirty fries and cool drinks, including craft beers and cocktails. Surrounded by urban art and pop culture, every aspect of the guest experience is connected by a mobile app that rewards loyalty. There is also plenty of merch for guests to get their hands on, such as hoodies and caps.

According to Andy Wenlock, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants CEO, the partnership will bring the group's casual and premium casual brands to a new audience in Bangkok who "we know love to go out, socialise and enjoy good food".

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants is one of the largest privately-owned restaurant groups in the UK with 37 restaurants in the UK. The group has 35 restaurants internationally, including US, South Korea, Malaysia, France, Dubai, Singapore and soon, Thailand.

Tanapong Chirapanidchakul, CEO of Tanachira adds, "Thais and global visitors to Thailand alike can now immerse in this much-anticipated unique and exceptional culinary experience from Chef Ramsay. The wait is over.”

Founded in 2011, Tanachira Group is a leading lifestyle company based in Thailand with international brands in its portfolio such as Pandora, Marimekko and Cath Kidston. The group also owns Harnn group of brands, which include Harnn, Thai body care, skin care and aromatherapy products, and Vuudh, contemporary Thai spa products. Internationally the group operates more than 165 offline and online stores and has operations in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam.