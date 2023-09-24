Love triangle implodes, dope fiend frenzy, masochist shooter

It was never going to end well

An Udon Thani woman has decided to call it quits with her two male admirers after they came to blows in a battle for her affections.

left Soda, who works at a petrol station in Udon Thani, after his attack by a co-worker.

Pen, 33, who works at a petrol station in Muang district, is at the centre of a love triangle after she started seeing two of her co-workers at the same time. She was unable to bring herself to choose with the result that both came to blows.

Pen, who has been working at the station for about a year and is still there despite the drama which unfolded last week, said she started seeing co-worker Pan, 58, shortly after she took up the job. A month ago, she also fell in love with another co-worker, Soda, who is just 23.

Both men knew about the other and were not happy about it, but Pen could not bring herself to choose.

"Soda knew I had been seeing Pan first, and Pan found out later I was seeing Soda. Pan felt jealous, and I told Soda I wanted to call it quits.

"But he refused as he said he loved me already; so, I was forced to go between one and the other, as both were jealous of the other," she told reporters.

On the day of the incident, Soda had the day off but turned up at the station to kill time with her anyway.

"Pan came to pick me up at 5.30pm in his pickup, and parked it inside the station. When Soda saw him, he rushed over and kicked his vehicle," she said.

"I tried to stop him but I was no match for his strength. Soda picked up a broom and tried to chase Pan away with it, but Pan returned to his vehicle and came out with a long knife, and started stabbing Soda with it."

After stabbing Soda in the right rib cage, Pan fled the scene. Pen took Soda to sit on a plastic chair while a bystander, who wrote about the saga on social media, called for help.

The bystander, posting under the name Phosri Chaiwut, spoke to Pen, who said Pan plunged in the knife as far as it would go. Soda, meanwhile, said he was having trouble breathing.

"I told a worker at the station to press the wound to stop the bleeding, and call emergency," he said.

Doctors said the knife entered Soda's lungs, but patched him up and declared he was no longer in danger.

Pen, who started seeing two co-workers at once.

After being released from hospital, Soda laid a police complaint against Pan for assault; Pan earlier visited the station to lay a complaint of his own against Soda, and insisted he was acting in self-defence.

Pen said she went to see Soda in hospital before he was discharged, but had decided to cut both men out of her life.

"I wanted to keep seeing both, even though I knew that ultimately I would have to choose. But I hadn't yet reached that point," she said.

"After today's incident, I won't choose anyone. I don't want to be accused of taking sides. I will tell both I am no longer willing to see them, because they can't be reconciled.

"I want to be in a quiet space and alone for a bit." Pan is likely to face charges of attempting to kill.

One gun's as good as another

A cannabis-crazed Si Sa Ket student shot his uncle after he asked him about buying a gun.

Cannabis-crazed Si Sa Ket student Veerapap shot his uncle.

Muang police nabbed Veerapap Saraphon, 19, a first-year technical student, after he shot Suthin Nuchanat, 41, three times at the family home.

He fired at him six times from his unlicensed .38, but only three bullets hit their target.

Saithong Kaewmanee, 66, said Mr Suthin, her son-in-law, was sitting with his wife, Patcharaporn, making desserts to sell in the market when she heard Veerapap, her grandson, call him outside.

When Mr Suthin failed to respond, Mr Veerapap, a heavy marijuana user, showed up at the front door and shot him.

One bullet hit him in the back, another in the right shoulder, and a third in right arm. Mr Suthin managed to run into the house, but collapsed. Ms Saithong said she stood in Mr Veerapap's path to protect Mr Suthin, and pleaded with him to stop.

Mr Veerapap, however, tried climbing in the window to shoot Mr Suthin again, though according to reports was subdued by locals, who held him until police arrived.

"Rescue workers took the victim to hospital. My grandson is a heavy cannabis user. Our family has taken him to rehab but he relapses. Normally he and Suthin are close; he loves the boy dearly and they go fishing together," she said.

The young man admitted shooting his relative but said he was hallucinating. The two were earlier sitting outside when Mr Suthin asked him whether to buy a .22 calibre gun.

"I thought one gun was as good as another, and suspected he wanted it to kill me," Mr Veerapap told police.

Police, who say the offender made little sense when they arrested him, were likely to charge him with attempting to kill and firearms offences.

He wanted to know how it felt

An Ayutthaya man shot himself in the leg amid an armed stand-off with police out of guilt for earlier shooting his wife.

The armed stand-off with police unfolds in in Ayutthaya.

Uthai police nabbed Kritsada Paewpluang after he shot his wife Phisamai Simarun following an argument.

CCTV vision shows Ms Phisamai fleeing down the street and calling for help after her husband shot her at their two-storey home.

The pair had earlier been to the police station where Ms Phisamai laid a complaint against him for trespass.

The two, who work for a company in an industrial estate and have been married for years, had earlier agreed to end their marriage after Mr Kritsada lost 700,000 baht in a crypto investment.

The debt and his own tendency to feel jealous towards his wife led to arguments. Ms Phisamai finally drove him out of their home, but he kept coming back to check on her.

On the day of the incident, media reports say, he broke into their house and tried to talk to his wife. However, she refused to play along and went to see the police.

After she laid her complaint, they returned to their marital home when they resumed arguing, and Mr Kritsada shot her in the rib cage and abdomen.

Neighbours called rescue workers and police. Five hours of negotiations followed in which the offender's elder sister was among those pleading with him to give up.

"He said he didn't mean to hurt anyone but was reluctant to come out because he wasn't sure if his wife would come back to him again," she said later. His sister, unnamed in news reports, turned up at the house in response to a police request.

"He also told me he had shot himself in the left leg to see how it felt. He wanted to take his own life but lacked the courage. He had intended to kill his wife but when he survived the shooting had second thoughts about ending it all," she added.

Rescue workers said they dived for cover when three shots rang out from inside the house as the stand-off with police began.

Police and commandos wearing body armour told neighbours to leave the area as talks continued.

Ayutthaya suspect Kritsada after his arrest for shooting his wife.

Finally at 8pm he came out with his hands above his head. Police seized his .38 calibre handgun, offered him a meal and took him to the station, where he was charged with attempting to kill and firearms offences.

Pol Maj Manas Atthadod, head of Uthai station, said Ms Phisamai was in a serious condition but recovering.

She had asked for a divorce, but Mr Kritsada kept turning up at the house because he was worried she was seeing someone else, he said.