The Bamboo Bar celebrates 70 years

Thailand's iconic jazz bar, The Bamboo Bar at The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, marks its 70th anniversary in style.

Since its establishment in 1953, the bar has served as a cornerstone in Bangkok's social scene, offering an atmospheric blend of jazz music, classic cocktails, and an air of post-World War II sophistication and indulgence. To commemorate its new chapter, the bar has introduced a new cocktail menu called “Evolution", inspired by the multifaceted nature of bamboo.

The bar has also garnered attention for its innovative signature cocktails, designed using unique ingredients inspired by the Thai landscape. The "Evolution" menu is no exception, showcasing cocktails that explore the versatile nature of bamboo and use Thai herbs and fruits like green and yellow mango, as well as bananas.

In October, the bar will honour Thailand's King Rama IX, affectionately known as the country's “King Of Jazz”. This special tribute is part of the 70th-anniversary celebrations, highlighting the bar's steadfast commitment to the jazz culture that has significantly impacted Thailand's music scene.

Bamboo Bar manager Chanel Adams.

The two-month-long celebration features guest shifts from award-winning international mixologists. From Oct 5 to Dec 2, each guest bartender will take guests on a nostalgic journey through various decades, ranging from the 50s to the 2010s, through their creations. The line-up features well-known bartenders, each contributing their unique flair to the establishment.

• Oct 5-7: Step Back to the 1950s with Baba Au Rum from Athens, Ranked No.20 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list for 2022.

New York’s Martiny’s.

• Oct 11-14: Journey to the 60s with New York’s Martiny’s, Ranked No.29 on the North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2022 and crowned Best US New Bar 2023 at Tales Of Cocktails.

Christian Suzuki-Orellana aka 'Suzu'.

• Oct 26-27: Christian Suzuki-Orellana aka "Suzu", a semi-finalist from San Francisco in the 2022 Drink Masters competition featured on Netflix, is collaborating with Albuquerque’s Happy Accidents to transport you back to the 70s.

• Nov 1-4: Bartenders from Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen and Mandarin Oriental, Macau will present their signature drinks, designed to transport you back to the 80s.

• Nov 8-11: Carnaval from Lima, ranked No.44 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list of 2022, will craft drinks that evoke the spirit of the 90s.

Sophie from Swift, London.

• Nov 15-18: Swift from London, ranked No.30 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list of 2022, will offer popular cocktails reminiscent of the 2000s.

• Nov 29 to Dec 2: Take a trip back to the 2010s with Camparino Bar from Milan.

