Exploring sustainability at SX2023

The Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023) will bring myriad activities to inspire everyone to help create a better future and sustainable lifestyle, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Ratchadaphisek Road, daily from 9am to 9pm, from Friday to Oct 8.

This is the fourth edition of what has been hailed as Asean's largest sustainability exposition and will serve as a platform for diverse networks from all sectors to collectively contribute to making the world a sustainable place under the concept of "Good Balance, Better World".

The 10-day expo will bring together experts from diverse fields and encompass knowledge projects that showcase technologies and innovations created to foster collaboration between organisations and the general public with the goal of promoting sustainability and mitigating long-term environmental impact.

It will also feature workshops, lectures and educational sessions to facilitate learning about sustainable development. The talk sessions will be led by over 300 expert speakers from around the world.

The expo will be divided into eight major zones, three of which will kick off on Friday. They include the SX Food Festival where celebrity chefs will be serving delectable dishes, prepared under the concept of "Zero-Waste Cooking", in the atmosphere of contemporary landmarks of Bangkok, Phuket Old Town and other important cities of Thailand.

The SX Marketplace will bring offerings from eco-designers, environmental innovation products, garden and farm products, as well as home decor and community products from over 200 shops. The SX Kids zone, meanwhile, will offer an exciting and creative learning space dedicated to sustainable development, blending digital and environmental experiences for young minds to explore.

The other five exhibition zones will be running from Oct 2-8. The SEP Inspiration zone will present a multimedia experience, allowing visitors to explore the dual dimensions between an unbalanced world and a well-balanced one. Collaborative works by a Bangkok Art Biennale artist and a contemporary light and sound creation group, Duck Unit, will be showcased.

The Better Me zone will present updates on the latest health trends and cutting-edge medical innovations, as well as various activities that provide guidance on three aspects -- healthy life and earth, ageing society and lifelong learning.

At the Better Living zone, prominent sustainability organisations dedicated to environmental conservation and circular economy will showcase their projects, while the Better Community zone will tell the story of a society united by a common goal to help one another and create equality.

In the last zone, Better World, visitors will be captivated by the SX landmark and art exhibition that reflect the diverse perspectives on sustainability.