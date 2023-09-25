Explore historic Lebanon with Siam Society

Siam Society is holding a study trip to visit renowned historical sites in Lebanon, a beautiful country in the Middle East, from Dec 1-8.

Led by Siam Society's managing director Kanitha Kasina-Ubol, the trip will explore the Roman temples of Baalbek, the ancient towns of Tyre, Sidon, Byblos and the vibrant capital city of Beirut.

Besides the historical treasures, the itinerary will include stops at Lebanon's natural wonders, taking participants to venture into the majestic Forest of the Cedars of God (Horsh Arz el-Rab), witness the ancient cedar trees that have become symbols of Lebanon's strength and beauty and delve into the serene Kadisha Valley, a place of awe-inspiring landscapes and spiritual significance.

Bordered by the Mediterranean Sea to the west and surrounded by Syria and Israel, Lebanon offers a unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty. It was the ancient homeland of the Phoenicians, known for their seafaring prowess and influential city-states.

Over time, the small country came under the rule of various empires, including the Assyrians, Persians and Greeks led by Alexander the Great, and the Romans. Its historical narrative also includes its role as a significant centre for early Christian communities in the 1st century AD, followed by the Arab Muslim conquest in the 7th century, leading to Islam becoming the predominant religion.

During the Ottoman Empire, which spanned from the 16th to the early 20th century, Lebanon experienced relative stability and economic prosperity.

The fee is 92,000 baht (88,000 baht for members) excluding international airfares.