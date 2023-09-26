'Monet & Friends Alive Bangkok' immerses visitors in impressionist spectacle

Following the end of the digital art show "Van Gogh Alive" earlier this month, another art master is honoured with an immersive digital art extravaganza.

"Monet & Friends Alive Bangkok" is taking place at the same venue at the Attraction Hall on the sixth floor of Iconsiam, Charoen Nakhon Road. The world-class immersive art experience runs until Jan 7, 2024.

Created and produced by the same team behind "Van Gogh Alive", which includes Grande Experiences and Live Impact Events, the new show promises to transport visitors into the captivating virtual world of 19th-century impressionist art.

Expect the artistic creations of Claude Monet, one of the world's most influential French Impressionist artists, alongside contributions from 14 more iconic painters such as Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Paul Cézanne and Edgar Degas. Under the theme of "An Immersive Adventure into French Impressionism", this experience offers visitors a fully immersive multi-sensory experience, allowing visitors to engage with the artwork through sight, taste, smell, and sound in a creative fashion.

Visitors will be enveloped by a dynamic interplay of light, colour and sound as the masterpieces of impressionist masters come alive on multiple screens and they can appreciate them while reclining on a bea bag. In total, the experience features 3,500 works including Édouard Manet's The Luncheon On The Grass, Monet's Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge, Houses Of Parliament and Impression, Sunrise.

The exhibition isn't about strictly watching, seeing and photo taking as you can purchase commemorative merch and unleash your inner painter by joining an acrylic painting workshop, for an additional fee.

"Monet & Friend Alive Bangkok" is open daily from 10.30am-9.30pm with the last admission at 9pm. It's estimated that it'll take you about 100 minutes to experience all it has to offer so time your visit well.

Visit liveimpact-event.com/th/home to purchase a ticket for B990 per person. VIP tickets priced at B1,490 come with exclusive gifts. B480 for students, elders and people with disabilities.