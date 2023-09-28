Expo to explore EdTech future

"Transforming Minds For A Sustainable Future" is the theme of "Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo", which will be back to drive the future of education technology in Southeast Asia and beyond, at Athenee Hotel, Witthayu Road, on Oct 4 and 5.

(Photo courtesy of Bett Asia)

Organised by Bett, a global community for education technology (EdTech), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, this seventh edition will see the largest gathering of senior government representatives, educators, and innovative EdTech vendors in Southeast Asia.

The annual event will address major topics including innovation, skills for the future, sustainable development, well-being, and diversity and inclusion.

The leadership summit will focus on key opportunities to improve education systems and further student outcomes across Asia. Senior education leaders attending the show will gain exclusive access to presentations from regional Ministers of Education; global tech giants such as Microsoft, Lenovo, and Google for Education; and inspirational keynote speakers including Forbes-recognised AI expert and futurist Dr. Ayesha Khanna, and 22-year-old full-time changemaker and youth movement builder Melati Wijsen.

Pioneers creating a real impact on the ground within institutions and ecosystems, including leading educators and intergovernmental organisations such as Unesco, Asian Development Bank, and Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (Seameo), will host Higher Education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and K12 breakout streams of workshops, demonstrations, discussions, and presentations.

At the expo, more than 50 leading and innovative solution providers and exhibitors will share their expertise and cutting-edge products and solutions in a highly interactive environment. There will also be a classroom theatre showcasing the latest innovations and solutions that are revolutionising teaching and learning and enabling creative learning experiences to engage all students.