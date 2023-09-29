Following the golden ratio

In Dec 2021, the 25th anniversary of Parmigiani Fleurier culminated with a white gold double hunter pocket watch featuring a squared rose pattern and blue grand feu enamel.

The motif now adorns five white gold wristwatches from the new Les Roses Carrées "Collection Grand Feu".

The case is entirely hand-engraved with the squared rose -- a fractal pattern based on the Fibonacci sequence, which is closely linked to the Golden Ratio.

The challenge was to align the Rose Carrée motif with the case middle, bezel and caseback while producing a dazzling diamond-like effect.

The faces of Rosa Cosmica, Rosa Celeste, Rosa Mundi, Rosa Alba and Rosa Mystica are ablaze in gold sand, blue, green, yellow and red.

The dial is firstly hand-engraved to obtain a grained surface before layering the enamel and undergoing the age-old artisanal Grand Feu technique.

The hunter caseback also boasts grand feu enamel, which enhances the beauty of the La Rose Carrée pattern.

Layering enamel on the dial.

Like the 64mm pocket watch, the unique pieces are paired with a minute repeater but in a smaller case with a diameter of 42mm.

The case is constructed around the movement, and the back and middle were hollowed out to enable the sound of the cathedral gongs. The case middle also has been designed to increase the volume.

The one-off La Rose Carrée pocket watch is equipped with a grand sonnerie and minute repeater movement, made between 1898 and 1904 by Louis-Elysée Piguet.

In the late 1990s, Michel Parmigiani acquired this calibre, which was restored for the commemorative timepiece. His eponymous brand draws its expertise from the art of restoration following its establishment in 1996.

The wristwatch versions are powered by PF 355 manual winding movement with a power reserve of 72 hours.

While hidden by a solid dial on one side and by the hunter caseback on the other, the calibre has been artistically skeletonised. Functionally, a safety mechanism prevents the time from being set during the chime phase, which strikes out the hours, quarters and minutes without interruption.

The space housing the mechanism was adjusted during the casing-up phase to guarantee perfect tension offering the most direct transmission possible. In addition, all the gongs were screwed into the case to obtain a bright, clear acoustics.