Centara syncs up with The 1 app to reward members

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand's leading hospitality group and operator, has announced an array of enticing promotions and privileges exclusively tailored for The 1 Members through The 1 application.

These exclusive offers cover an assortment of experiences, including dining, hotel stays, spa treatments and more.

These privileges come in two self-explanatory categories namely "Free" and "Points”. The "Free" category grants immediate access to the privilege without the need for any points redemption, while the "Points" category requires redemption of accumulated The 1 points to unlock a specific perk. Once redeemed via The 1 APP, the privileges are conveniently stored in the "Coupons" section for future use at the participating Centara properties.

Members can easily earn and redeem points for exciting rewards when shopping, eating and more at Central department stores, Central shopping centres and The 1’s partners. Shop at Central, stay at Centara, if you will.

For example, 10,900 points can be traded for a sumptuous international and seafood buffet on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok. A tranquil 30-minute neck-and-shoulder massage at Cenvaree Spa at Centara Udon for 1,000 points. Embarking on a relaxing escape to Cosi Samui Chaweng Beach from 29,990 points.

Download The 1 APP at t1x.onelink.me/XZji/5n19y2bl.