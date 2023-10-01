Studio Ghibli exhibition extends until Jan 2, early bird tickets on sale today

"The World Of Studio Ghibli's Animation Exhibition Bangkok 2023" has been extended until Jan 2, 2024, with a new zone for fans who are curious about the behind-the-scene details of the beloved world-renowned Japanese animation studio.

The exhibition's original run in Bangkok came to an end on Sept 30 while its second run will start from Oct 7, 2023 - Jan 2, 2024.

The exhibition takes fans through memorable scenes from 10 outstanding animated films from the studio, including iconic locations like the bus stop sign from My Neighbor Totoro, the flying bicycle and bakery scene from Kiki’s Delivery Service, the relaxing beach from Porco Rosso, the homes of the Tanuki from Pom Poko, the lush forest from Princess Mononoke, Chihiro and the Sea Rail train from Spirited Away (complete with an Easter Egg featuring a durian), the magical moving castle from Howl’s Moving Castle (with an Easter Egg featuring a little dog), and Ponyo and her sisters from Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (located at the front of CentralWorld). Thai Ghibli lovers also get a special opportunity to visit the gigantic castle Laputa from Castle in the Sky, which will be included in the touring exhibition for the first time ever!

Moreover, a new zone called "Hall Of Fame" has been added, being dedicated to Studio Ghibli's sketches. This is where you can discover behind-the-scene details about the production process of Studio Ghibli through concept sketches and animation drawings, Within the zone, you'll find Imageboards; a type of illustration drawn by directors or key animators to solidify the atmosphere or visual imagery of a movie, Storyboards; illustrations created by the director, depicting the movie's frames, shot division, dialogues, performances and situational directions, and Layouts; for each completed storyboard cut, a corresponding layout is drawn. The corresponding exhibits are taken from noted films such as Howl's Moving Castle, Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind and Spirited Away. A rare opportunity for Thai Ghibli fans to have a glimpse into the studio's creative processes.

Normally, these drawings are not exhibited in public and cannot be photographed so Thai Ghibli fans should not miss this opportunity to witness them up close. The extension and the new zone come with an opportunity to get early bird tickets priced at B490 from Oct 1-6.

The second phase of "The World Of Studio Ghibli's Animation Exhibition Bangkok 2023" will at CentralWorld Live on the eighth floor of CentralWorld, Rama I Road.

There's an incentive for fans who already visited the exhibition during the first run but want to check out the new zone. Simply bring your old tickets to the venue and receive a limited edition souvenir poster when you purchase tickets for the second run. However, you'd better hurry as there are only 1,000 posters available. Get your tickets at bit.ly/WOGBKK2023.