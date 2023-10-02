CentralWorld to become a coffee hub

The "Thailand Coffee Hub" will return with specialty coffee made by popular baristas from around the globe, at CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from Wednesday to Oct 10.

Held in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association of Thailand (Scath), the second edition of what is said to be the largest coffee festival in the heart of the city will bring over 200 well-known Thai and international brands of specialty coffee to please all coffee lovers under the "Coffee Meets Happy" concept.

They include Bluekoff, Yellow Stuff, Fellow Thailand, Nana Coffee Roaster, Bottomless, The Summer Coffee Company, Goodgoods, Timemore Thailand, Roast Runner, Varinda, Rosetta, Bon Café, Hario, Passion Brew, Pour Over Lab, Cof & Cow, Sila Roaster, and Brew Lab.

Popular coffee shops will be serving their 50 signature selections. Visitors can look for coffee items from leading brands and get inspired by 25 popular coffee idols who will be brewing coffee while sharing their coffee experiences.

The festival is also an opportunity to watch a demonstration of Japanese-style coffee brewing conducted by Yasuo Suzuki, founder of Trunk Coffee, a well-known coffee shop from Nagoya; experience the world-renowned Taye Ethiopian coffee; and try traditional Vietnamese coffee from Stupiducks Specialty Coffee, a world-famous coffee roasting facility in Vietnam.

Coffee farms from all over the country will bring their quality fresh coffee beans for tasting at the event. They include Monberry coffee by Monmatubhumi Farm, Khun Chang Khian coffee by the award-winning Khun Chang Khian Community Enterprise in Chiang Mai, Khunnan coffee from Specialty of Nan shop, and robusta coffee beans by Kim Coffee Roaster in Chumphon.

Visitors are also invited to taste coffee made from 30 coffee beans that have won awards from "Thailand Specialty Coffee Awards 2023", join a coffee-brewing workshop conducted in a warm and friendly atmosphere by coffee gurus, and enjoy special brewed coffee served in an omakase-style by national top baristas.

Then, witness the "Es-Yen Slowbar Championship" on Thursday and the final round of "Thailand Coffee Brewer League 2023" on Friday and Saturday.

Another highlight will be the "Craft Cocoa Village" which will gather crafted cocoa items from across the country. Come and taste cocoa drinks from crafted cocoa champions including Plearn Chocolate, Infinite Cacao, After Choc, Chocoholic.thai, 2P Craft Chocolate, Darq, Choc-a-dii, Tarmchocolate, and Kokolatier.

Fresh coffee beans from all over the country will be available. photos courtesy of Central Pattana

Visit campaign.centralpattana.co.th/ThailandCoffeeHub2023.