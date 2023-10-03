Experience Japanese autumn at Lifestore

The cultural wonders of Japan are ready to charm Thais during "The Mall Lifestore Momiji Matsuri" which is running at The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan, until Sunday.

The Mall Group

Held with the support of the Embassy of Japan to promote tourism and exchange cultural heritages between the two countries, the festival invites everyone to experience the picturesque atmosphere of Japanese autumn that will make them feel as if they were walking in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The event is packed with the most popular dishes of the season, allowing food lovers to try delicious signature dishes Japanese people enjoy during autumn. They include Miyazaki wagyu beef; Modori Katsuo sashimi, a rare deep-sea fish from Kochi; Ishikari Nabe, a local hotpot recipe from Hokkaido; butter grilled hotate (scallop); and claypot rice dishes comprising mushrooms, seasonal vegetables and assorted meats.

Among the famous sweet delights served at the festival are Miyazaki sweet potatoes, Shine Muscat daifuku and Shine Muscat grapes from Okayama, dorayaki filled with red beans and chestnut paste, and momiji manju, a buckwheat and rice cake from Hiroshima.

Fun activities will be presented on the weekend, with a mini concert by the Japanese-style duo Didi x Dada on Saturday at 3pm, and a performance by the duo boyband Rooftop on Sunday also at 3pm.

The festival will repeat at The Mall Thapra, Ratchadaphisek Road, from Nov 9-15.