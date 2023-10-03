Get running to help a good cause

Thai Vietjet is holding the Fly Green Charity Run to raise funds for the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation, at Suan Luang Rama IX in Bangkok, on Dec 17.

photo courtesy of Thai Vietjet

This is the first race under the airline's environmental Fly Green Fund, with a total enrolment quota of 2,000 runners, allocated to the 5km and 10km categories.

It's open to runners of all ages and the registration fee is 500 baht for the 5km race and 600 baht for the 10km race, including a T-shirt for early birds until Oct 10. After that, the fee will be 550 and 650 baht, respectively.

All proceeds after expenses will go towards the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation to continue its environmental activities in safeguarding, preserving and defending the forest and endangered wildlife in Thailand.

With the ultimate goal of the forest and endangered wildlife protection, all race finishers will receive a Fly Green Charity Run medal made from recycled plastic bottle caps, transformed into a leaf-shaped medal in a light green colour.

Over 50,000 plastic bottle caps have been used to produce the medals, reducing over 50kg of waste and 600 CO2-equivalent of carbon.

Registrants will also receive a special discount voucher worth 300 and 500 baht for the 5km and 10km categories. It can be redeemed as a ticket discount when booking an air ticket on Thai Vietjet's website.

Registrations can be made via race.thai.run/flygreenrun2023. For updates, visit facebook.com/flygreenrun.