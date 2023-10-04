Malaysia's funniest man comes to town

In just one month, a 38-year-old hailed as the funniest comedian in Malaysia will bring big laughs to Thais at Siam Pavalai Royal Grand Theatre, 6th floor of Siam Paragon, Rama I Road, on Nov 3 at 8pm.

Dr Jason Leong. photo courtesy of Live Nation Tero

Presented by Live Nation Tero, the "Dr Jason Leong Brain Drain Tour In Bangkok" will be an uproarious debut in Thailand by Malaysian doctor-turned-comedian Dr Jason Leong reputed for his stand-up shows on Netflix.

He's a former medical doctor who graduated from the prestigious University College Dublin in Ireland, juggled his career as a doctor and a comedian and eventually turned to focus on being a full-time stand-up comedian in 2014.

He was the first Malaysian to win the International Hong Kong Comedy Competition in 2013 and five years later toured his show Harmful When Swallowed in Malaysia, Singapore, India, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Australia.

He became the first comedian from Southeast Asia to have two comedy specials on Netflix -- Hashtag Blessed (2020) and Ride With Caution (2023).

Last year, he put his name on the world comedy map as he was the first Malaysian comedian to perform at Just For Laughs: Montreal, the prestigious and biggest comedy festival in the world. Also, his solo venture Heaty Tour was a success, with sold-out shows across 11 countries worldwide.

This year, he has embarked on the new Brain Drain Tour that includes stops in 20 cities across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Dubai, the US, Canada and the UK.