Gundam docks at CentralWorld

CentralWorld is holding "Gundam Docks At Thailand" to offer fans exclusive experiences at the outdoor Square A and B, daily from 10am to 10, from Friday until Oct 29.

Bandai Namco

Presented by Bandai Spirits and Bandai Namco Asia, this will be the first and largest Gundam exhibition in the Kingdom, which promises to bring wide-ranging exhibits related to fictional manned robots and fun activities.

Highlights will be a Bangkok debut showcase of the 6m-tall RX-78-2 Gundam and MS-06S Zaku II from the original Mobile Suit Gundam. Fans will also witness many other life-sized robots and giant mechas.

The event will introduce limited and exclusive GunPla model kits with only four items available. They include SD EX-Standard RX-78-2 Gundam; HG 1/144 RX-78-2 Gundam [Beyond Global]; RG 1/144 V Gundam; and MG 1/100 RX-78-2 Gundam. They come with special decal markings and are packed in a special package celebrating this debut event in Thailand. However, each item has a limit of two per customer.

There will also be a GunPla workshop running daily from noon to 6pm on weekdays and 11am to 6pm on weekends, on the 6th floor of CentralWorld, free of charge. In the evening, there will be a statue light show and a special five-minute footage which will be presented on the digital interactive Panoramix screen across the facade of the seven-storey shopping mall, daily at 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Since the inaugural "Gundam Docks At Hong Kong" in 2013, this comprehensive Gundam event made several stops in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and China before premiering in Thailand.

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday at 6pm and the event will be open to the public from 6.30pm. There is no admission fee.