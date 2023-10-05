Immerse yourself in Warner Bros world

To spark your imagination, local fans and travellers to Singapore will get a chance to rub shoulders with DC superheroes, Harry Potter and cartoon characters like Tom and Jerry as part of the "WB100 Celebrating Every Story" event on Sentosa Island from Nov 10-26.

(Photos © WARNER BROS)

The Beach Station, Emerald Pavilion @Siloso Beach and Southside will be transformed into Warner Bros studios for people of all ages to immerse themselves into the cinematic world and travel back in 1923 to learn how to create iconic characters and tales that can be seen on screens of all sizes.

Fans may take part in a variety of exciting activities, all of which draw inspiration from legendary and future TV series and movies from Warner Bros to explore various eras, genres and milestones of the entertainment industry.

At the WB100 Central, fans can discover more about Warner Bros Studio over the past century, make new memories by posing with some of their favourite characters and stamp an event passport to win special prizes like a staycation package at Sentosa.

In the WB100 Interactive Zone, a variety of limited edition goods will be on display, including the Lotus Archi Gold Mint Bar Collection, which includes sets with popular franchises like Scooby-Doo and Harry Potter and the Wizarding World. Fans may also explore the many DC movies and animation universes.

Some of the most well-known cartoon characters in the world come to life in the WB Animation Zone. Visitors may see iconic scenes from Tom and Jerry's most recent adventure, which is now running on Cartoon Network and HBO Go. It is the first localised show of the franchise, featuring Singapore's unique landmarks.

Visitors can discover how the show was created through unique storyboards and character development materials. They may then put their agility to the test by playing the Tom and Jerry Hawker Havoc game to grab as many renowned Singaporean delicacies as they can while dodging other objects that are flung at them. Tom and Jerry visiting Sentosa to eat ice kachang -- a scene from one of the new episodes highlighting the local delicacy -- can capture the occasion in a 3D snapshot.

On weekends, Warner Bros blockbusters Godzilla Vs Kong, Barbie, Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone, The Flash, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and Aquaman will be shown at Southside's lawn as part of WB100 Movie Screenings.