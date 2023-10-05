Korean eyewear brand arrives at EmQuartier

Since 2011, Gentle Monster has disrupted the eyewear industry through cool glasses, creative campaigns, coveted collaborations and immersive retail spaces.

Robotic bisons at Gentle Monster's flagship store at EmQuartier.

A wacky eyeball watches over one entrance while a bison with a robotic face and tail welcomes shoppers at another way-in of its first store in Thailand at EmQuartier's Level M.

The South Korean brand marks its launch with Bangkok Limited Edition shades, whose black acetate butterfly-shaped frame is paired with brown lenses.

The latest collections include the second drop of Bold featuring acetated goggles and cat-eye sunglasses in intense colours and the signature symbol on the temples.

Dutch photographer Ari Versluis shot the campaign film portraying Hakken dancers raving in the fast and visceral music produced by Berlin-based Gabber Eleganza.

Titled Galaxy of 9 Evenings, the first Bold collection was inspired by 9 Evenings: Theatre and Engineering -- a 1966 art project that blurred the boundaries between the realms of art and science.

The second Bold campaign features Hakken dancers raving to fast Gabber music.

The latest collaborations include Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela boasting genderless sunglasses and spectacles in different silhouettes and colourways.

A real thread has been used to replicate the Maison's emblematic four white stitches while its numeral logo has an encircled 8.

The partnership between Gentle Monster and the French fashion house gives a new "Créature" manifested through a campaign, shot using Katerina Jebb's high-resolution scanning technique

Bree and Paso sunglasses from the Bold collection.

