Gourmet Market presents the best of Australia

The best ingredients and dining products from Down Under are presented during "Taste Of Australia 2023", which is running at four branches of Gourmet Market at Emporium, EmQuartier, Paragon and The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan, until Oct 13.

Premium seafood from Australia. (Photos: The Mall Group)

Held in collaboration with the Australian embassy and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, the campaign features renowned Australian ingredients for those looking for a delectable experience of authentic Australian cuisine.

Selections of more than 400 items of well-known products and produce are available. They include King River's premium Australian purebred wagyu ribeye with the finest marbling and nutrient-dense meat; and hapuku fish, a local deep-sea fish mostly found near the off-shore coral reefs around the southern parts of Australia.

Outstanding produce includes purple cabbage, purple baby carrots, wild rocket, Australian Hass avocado, honey Murcott Mandarin orange and Australian Fronteras strawberries.

The campaign also gathers many of Australia's finest exports such as Orgran Pasta Roma, award-winning Leatherwood honey, Weet-Bix Fruity Wild Berry Bites, Mission Salsa Chunky Medium, Thins Original Thin & Crispy Potato Chips, Bega cheese and Cocobella coconut yoghurt. Expect to indulge in two special dishes prepared by professional gourmet chefs at the You Hunt We Cook counter. They are grilled hapuku paired with caper sauce made from boiled fish bones stock, capers, black olives, potatoes and tomatoes; and Australian wagyu steak served with broccoli, purple carrots, tomatoes and orange.