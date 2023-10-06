Your horoscope for Oct 6-12

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You know how to manage your many priorities and communicate well with anyone in your office. You deliver in terms of productivity and quality. You may be asked to lead a project for the first time. Don't get cold feet.

(₿) Higher-than-expected returns are on the cards for investors and speculators. You live below your mean and are on track with your savings goal. You may find what you lost.

(♥) Couples start to distrust each other and their argument may become more intense than usual. A dream they share may never come true.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, an opportunity to meet someone you really like is on the cards. However, you'll soon find out that s/he has several admirers.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You become more creative and proactive next week. You know how to work smart and pick the right tools and technology to lessen your workload. A colleague may prove to be very helpful to you. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines.

(₿) If you're expecting a payment, it'll arrive as expected. You may gain a new source of income. You may buy something you really like at a heavily discounted price.

(♥) Couples overcome a difficult situation in their relationship and become closer as a byproduct. If you're in an interracial relationship, you're applying for a marriage licence in your partner's home country.

(⚤) If you're planning to confess your attraction to someone, brace yourself for a rejection. If you're seeing no one, work and/or study takes precedence over love for now.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) A broken promise results in a heavier workload and longer hours for you. You may have to work harder to convince someone to trust you or buy something from you. Content creators, someone may use your work without your permission and you should take legal action against them.

(₿) Beware of persuasive SAs, if you don't want to fall behind with your savings goal. You may buy something really nice but you later realise you won't get to use it often.

(♥) Couples bicker and banter in moderation. If you're being unfaithful, you may get caught in the act. You'll be immediately forced to choose either your old love or new love.

(⚤) Work and new hobbies consume most of your time. If you're getting to know someone, s/he may start to act differently and take longer time to respond to your text.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) A new issue that feels similar to another that you successfully dealt with in the past may arise. You have no problems meeting the deadlines. You may be offered a better job title but it comes with more responsibilities and pressure. It may not be worth the slightly higher pay.

(₿) Stay thrifty for now because things around your house may get damaged by rain and need to be fixed. Someone who owes you money may disappear from your life.

(♥) Spouses may disagree on how to manage their wealth and reduce household expenses. If you're not married, your parents may express disapproval of your partner.

(⚤) Your old friend may become your new belle/beau. If you're not seeing anyone right now, someone who ghosted you may try to reconnect with you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You may meet a colleague who's so in sync with you. You communicate well with anyone you have to deal with for work. You have no problems meeting the deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks.

(₿) You may be asked to work on a project as a freelancer. Your friend or former boss may hook you up with a good opportunity. Don't bring a lot of stuff with you during a night out.

(♥) Couples are each other's source of support, happiness and wisdom. Unmarried couples may bring up their plan to wed before their parents to see how they would react.

(⚤) You may experience love at first sight/swipe and go on the first date with them. If you're seeing someone, you two may decide to officially go public about your relationship.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You become more proactive and productive next week. You finish several tasks before their deadlines. An outing with your colleagues for a little celebration and to form a bond with each other is on the cards.

(₿) Your loan application is likely to be approved. You can easily pay for your necessities and have some money left to blow on your wants. Beware of investment or charity scams.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend downtime together much due to their busier schedules. However, they make the most of the limited time they have with each other.

(⚤) Although you're not actively looking for a relationship, you may meet someone through work. S/he seems to be very interested in you. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex agrees to give you a second chance.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You may finally find your true calling and decide to aggressively pursue it. What seems difficult and daunting may turn out to be doable. You may receive help from someone whom you least expect.

(₿) Unexpected windfall or opportunity for financial gain are on the cards. If you have more than one debt, you'll pay off at least one of them.

(♥) If you've been seeing someone on the side, you may realise that s/he is your true love and decide to break up with your official love to be with her/him.

(⚤) If you plan to confess your attraction to someone, you may get your heart broken. However, you won't dwell on the rejection for long.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You can manage priorities and relationships with your colleagues and supervisors well. Your performance improves and you earn the trust and respect of your colleagues. Your loyal customers encourage people to use your products and/or services.

(₿) You may acquire a new source of income rather unexpectedly. Someone who promises to pay you keeps their word. If you have a big debt, you'll make a dent in the principal.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time individually. An activity may remind them why they fell for each other in the first place.

(⚤) If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, you and your ex will have a heart-to-heart to hopefully restart your relationship with a clean slate.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Being a good listener and empathetic benefits you. You can act as an intermediary between different departments. An opportunity for you to show off your skills is on the cards. You deserve to shine.

(₿) A big money-making opportunity awaits you. An overdue payment or compensation will finally arrive. Investors may acquire low-risk assets with modest but stable returns.

(♥) Joyful and romantic moments await couples this weekend, especially if they plan to visit a new place together. Unmarried couples may discuss raising kids and marriage to see if they are compatible in these areas.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone right now, male and female admirers may slide into your DMs. If you're talking to two people at the same time, you may get caught.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You may have to revise an assignment several times or be asked to finish tasks sooner than first told. You may have to work longer hours but get compensated accordingly. An obstacle may turn out to be an opportunity.

(₿) Someone close to you may tell a sob story to persuade you to lend them money. If you put something up for sale, several potential buyers will immediately contact you.

(♥) Spouses, your relationship is getting lukewarm. Someone may slide into your DMs even though you're already taken. If you're not married, your partner may propose to you but you think you two aren't there yet.

(⚤) Work and hobbies consume most of your time and energy while love takes the backseat. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your chance is very slim.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) A project that you're working on may get cancelled. You may be asked to perform tasks that aren't included in your job description. Embrace new challenges and you'll be rewarded with new insights and skills.

(₿) You may have to wait longer for the payment that you've been waiting for. Stay thrifty for now as something may need to be repaired and it'll cost you pretty pennies.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen between spouses. Unmarried couples, brace for disapproval of your relationship from either your or your partner's parents.

(⚤) You meet new people IRL and online but you fancy none of them. You may be single but that doesn't mean you don't get some action.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Brace yourself for a quiet retaliation or passive-aggressive action from a colleague who dislikes you. You may take more time to finish the same routine tasks. Confidential info may get leaked and colleagues suspect that you're the culprit.

(₿) You may spend more money on shopping and leisure activities. However, you won't regret any purchases you make. Don't sign on to be a guarantor for someone, no matter how close s/he is to you.

(♥) You may have to tell your partner a white lie but it won't come back to haunt you. If your wedding day is near, you may get cold feet. Having a heart-to-heart with your partner can alleviate this.

(⚤) Be extra careful if you use dating apps as you may run into romance scammers. The person you're seeing may already have been in a relationship before s/he met you.