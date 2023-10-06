Guru Weekly's Buzz: Oct 6-12

Guru by Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Beer, Bites and Beats / Anantara Riverside Bangkok / Oct 6-15

Celebrate German culture, cuisine and beer with special Oktoberfest promotions and events at Longtail By The River, Riverside Terrace and poolside bar from Oct 6-15 at Anantara Riverside Bangkok. At the festively decorated Longtail By The River, the hub of the festivities, savour hearty German sausages, schnitzels, sauerkraut and warm pretzels from a special a la carte menu, while beer specials will include a 3-for-1 deal on frosty bottles of Federbrau during Happy Hour from 5-7pm; two hours of free-flow Federbrau for B1,199++ and other food and beer packages. Celebrate at Riverside Terrace where for B1,199++ its free flow Federbrau from 5-7pm and take advantage of the Bussaba bucket special, plus additional deals on pints of Federbrau and Paulaner. Poolside bar Loy Nam will be hosting a daily Beer O’clock with a 3-for-1 deal on Federbrau bottles from 4-6pm, as well as offering all-day deals on Bussaba and Federbrau buckets. Smooth and crisp, Federbrau pairs perfectly with Loy Nam’s poolside snacks and bites, while Bussaba and Paulaner are the perfect thirst-quenchers. Call 02-476-0022 or email riversidedining@anantara.com.

Spirit of Oktoberfest / Beer Republic, Holiday Inn Bangkok / Until Oct 28

Celebrating the traditional Bavarian festival with a delightful array of Oktoberfest-inspired drinks and dishes. Beer Republic’s menu features tantalising German classics such as succulent pork knuckle, crispy Wiener Schnitzel and oversized pretzels paired with a delectable German cheese dip. Oktoberfest festivities will be available at Beer Republic from Sunday to Thursday, between 11.30am and midnight, or on Fridays and Saturdays, from 11.30am to 1am. Special dishes start at B250++ per dish, and German draught beer starts at B165++ per glass. Call 02-656-0080 or email dining.bkkhb@ihg.com.

Ottoke Fest 2023 / Anju Korean Rooftop Bar / Until Oct 31

It's time to dance, indulge and celebrate October with the first Ottoke Fest 2023 at Anju Korean Rooftop Bar. A month-long extravaganza of K-Pop, dance, Korean street food and electrifying entertainment will be set against Bangkok’s skyline. The line-up includes, Bangkok’s Highest Random Dance (Oct 8, 22, 7.30-9pm) where dancers vie for five B2,000 cash prizes and five B1,000 food and beverage vouchers. Tickets to the event are B100 and include a soft drink. K-Pop Cover Dance Competition on Oct 18 from 7.30-9pm will see seven talented teams battle it on the dance floor for the coveted title and an impressive grand prize of B30,000. Teams can register by Oct 5 at forms.gle/5GxPbWmWG7MEya4L8. Oct 6 will see K-Pop Girl Groups with DJ Tannix and DJ Dunk; Oct 13 will have Gen 2 K-Pop with DJ Highsugarr; Oct 20 will see K Hip-Hop with DJ Highsugarr; Oct 27 is YG Night with DJ Highsugarr; and the other guest DJ line-ups. On Oct 31, join the DJ Highsugarr Halloween Costume Party, with the “Korean Halloween Costume Party” theme. Celebrate Halloween between Oct 27-31 with special giveaways and photo opportunities. Call 02-796-8888, email anju.sindhornmidtown@ihg.com or visit fb.com/anjukoreanrooftopbar.

Street food buffet / Salathip at Shangri-La Bangkok / Oct 7

The 12th “Raan Dung Ross Ded: RDRD Gourmet Street Food Buffet” will take place at Salathip, Shangri-La Bangko. Bangkok’s only riverfront outdoor market features an all-you-can-eat buffet from stalls listed in the Michelin Guide Bangkok, along with the hotel’s food stations with live entertainment and fun activities. On Oct 7 from 5.30-9.30pm, experience the one-stop food fest, along with arts and handicrafts. The buffet is priced at B699 nett per adult (food only) or B799 nett per adult (food and free-flow soft drinks and iced tea). Kids between the ages of six and 12 enjoy paying 50% . Call 02-236-7777, email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com or visit bit.ly/RDRD-7Oct2023-Media.

Ocean-inspired dining / The Fig Lobby, Bangkok / Oct 10-11

On Oct 10-11, Chef Som of Som’s Table, Hua Hin, will be embarking on a culinary escapade, presenting a seven-course curated menu in collaboration with The Fig Lobby, on Rimthangrotfaisaipaknam Road, Bangkok. The menu is priced at B3,500 nett per person and includes delights such as Fish bite, Garlic leaves dumplings with chilli oil, Ramen cacio e pepe, Grapefruit-glazed golden snapper, Prawn risotto, and the unmissable Som's Table signature Hamaji crudo. As the grand finale, treat your palate to Apple, sable and salt ice cream. The dinner is paired with natural wines, in collaboration with Wine Garage, and is priced at B4,800 nett per person. Two sittings are offered each day, 5.30pm and 7.30pm for 20 diners at each seating. Contact The Fig Lobby on IG or their Facebook page.

Gourmet snack menu / Cru Champagne Bar

Cru Champagne Bar has launched a new gourmet bar snack menu, meticulously crafted to complement the ever-changing seasons. Perched atop the iconic Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Cru Champagne Bar offers an unrivalled 360-degree view of the cityscape, creating an enchanting backdrop for its impressive selection of premium Champagne and cocktails. Start with the succulent Wagyu beef skewers served with smoked capsicum Bbq sauce. Dive into a sea of complex flavours with the Deep-fried tempura blue shrimp or partake in the exotic fusion of the Star-cut salmon mille-feuille. The San Daniele ham on hollow crunchy bread offers a satisfying bite if you crave crunch. Seafood lovers can delight in half dozen fresh oysters or the more extravagant Burrata cheese cannolo with confit tomatoes. The Crispy pork gyoza serves as a splendid savoury bite, while the Churros, imaginatively filled with Sour cream and Oscietra caviar, are a decadent treat that pairs well with the bubbly vintages. Prices start at B295++, and are available daily from 5pm to 1am. Call 02-100-6255 or email diningcgcw@chr.co.th.

High tea buffet / Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park / Oct 14 and Oct 28

The new Marquis Crystal High Tea Buffet has been launched at the Lobby Lounge of the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park on the second Saturday of each month. Diners will be greeted with a tea mocktail before savouring the highlights from three of the hotel’s popular dining destinations. Japanese sushi from Goji Kitchen + Bar, Chinese dim sum from Pagoda Chinese Restaurant, tempting Thai-style tapas from Siam Tea Room, a live station specialising in succulent duck waffles, cold meats served on a wooden board, and a series of Western high tea favourites such as finger sandwiches, smoked salmon bagels, scones with clotted cream and jam, petit fours and much more. A selection of freshly-made delicacies such as sublime soufflés and baked Alaska, which will be presented at the table. Paired with a choice of premium teas and accompanied by live piano music, the tea is priced at B1,400++ per person. Call 02-059-5999 or visit sevn.ly/xmkzDC7w.

TRAVEL

Discover More / Lacol Khaoyai / Until Oct 31

Luxury resort Lacol Khao Yai has launched the “Discover More” offer, starting at B3,300 per room per night, for a minimum of three consecutive nights valid until Oct 31. A full, non-refundable prepayment is required upon reservation confirmation. In addition, the “Discover More” promotion includes daily breakfast for two guests, welcome minibar and complimentary in-room Wi-Fi. Call 044-001-896 or 081-773-7378, email reservations.lkyt@chatrium.com or visit lacolkhaoyai.com.

Thai Resident Offers / Chiva-Som / Until Mar 31, 2024

If you want help in kickstarting your wellness journey, consider this exclusive offer for Thai residents and expats from Chiva-Som in Hua Hin. Besides a spacious accommodation, you'll get three wellness meals per day, daily wellness minibar, a personalised health and wellness consultation, a physical analysis, daily fitness and leisure activities that you can join for free, one treatment per day, unlimited use of Water Therapy Suites (steam, sauna and jacuzzi) and more. Rates start from B16,000++ per person, per night. Email reservations@chivasom.com or call 032-536-536 to book. Go to www.chivasom.com.

Wave Of Celebration / Centara Hotels & Resorts / Until Dec 31

Starting this month, Centara Hotels & Resorts is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a charity campaign. For every direct booking made through its website from now until Dec 31, Centara pledges to donate B40 to support The Chaipattana Foundation. Founded in 1988 by King Bhumibol the Great, The Chaipattana Foundation is dedicated to sustainable rural development, environmental conservation and improving the lives of communities throughout Thailand. This foundation's values align with Centara’s deep-rooted Thai heritage, family values and dedication to making a positive impact on the local communities. Visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/40th-anniversary-charity-campaign.

JOIN

Embrace holistic healing / VLCC Wellness, Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

VLCC Wellness, which specialises in Asian skin types and physiques, invites you to embark on a transformative journey with their revolutionary concept: "Come As You Are. Leave Transformed". Discover the timeless secrets of Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems, and customisable the power to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. Your wellness journey begins with a comprehensive approach to your health and well-being. It includes an assessment and a doctor consultation, an electrocardiogram test, a physiotherapist assessment, a wellness and nutrition consultation, and a tailored Ayurvedic therapy. Call 032-898-989 or visit Vlcc.vhhv@avanihotels.com.

Bar takeover / Tropic City x Lucy’s Flower Shop / Oct 12

One of Sweden’s best bars, Lucy’s Flower Shop, makes its debut in Thailand, at Tropic City on Oct 12 with co-founders Alex Skarlén and Ola Carlson. Starting at 8pm the World's No.49 Best Bar, according to the World’s 50 Best Bar 2022 list, will takeover Tropic City to showcase what they are all about. With a minimalist concept and nightclub vibe in Stockholm, Skarlén will be shaking, mixing and stirring some of their infamous cocktails where ingredients and taste take centrestage, perfectly paired with a mix of groovy tunes and unforgettable vibes provided by MCarlson behind the DJ decks for the night. Visit tropiccitybkk.com.

Group exhibition / Twenty Mar, Chiang Mai / Oct 7 to Dec 3

Mär (Mar) is a pronunciation of the word "Mar" that means transformation or destruction. A pin in the cycle of creation or evolution. coming from destruction Even though the word “destroy” has a negative connotation, on the other hand, knowing that we can create something again after that. It is hope in both abstract and concrete forms. In many works of art,"ego or self" in work is considered necessary, or sometimes it is believed that work is impersonal. This is considered bad work, even though “adhering to the unchangeable” may become a trap for not improving.This exhibition is a collaboration between photography artists (photography, wet plate collodion) and printmaker (printmaking) using photography as a starting material. change shape and reinterpret using techniques according to the expertise of each artist. The artists whose works are being displayed at Theerut thunyanitiwat, who begun to display from 2012-2022 and started Studio Puttho to develop creative works in his own unique style. Watcharapol Pankaew is the owner of "Negative Film Lab", a film developing shop in the middle of Chiang Mai city, and has a fierce passion for film photography. No stranger to the world of photography, Sophirat Muangkum is one of Thailand’s leading nude photographers. Her works are part of the collections of MAIIAM Contemporary Art Museum (Thailand), Museum of Contemporary Art (Moca Bangkok) and various private collections. The opening reception is on Oct 7 from 2pm. Call 088-260-8869 or visit fb.com/twentymarcafechiangmai.

Live Auction / River City Bangkok / Oct 7

RCB Auctions and River City Bangkok will host a live auction tomorrow from 12.30pm onwards. Collectors with deep pockets who are interested in Thai and Chinese craftsmanship should join the event on the fourth floor of River City Bangkok on Charoen Krung 24. For more info, you can contact the RCB Auctions LINE Official: @rcbauctions (https://lin.ee/HtTfcgc) or call 02-237-0077 ext 459-460.

STUFF

Autumn/Winter 2023 / Fendi

A bold Fendi twist on the wrist. Presented on the Fendi Women’s Autumn/Winter 2023 catwalk, the new Fendigraphy watch designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi, artistic director of jewellery, is the latest addition to the Fendigraphy family. Designed to match the sophisticated attitude of the women’s collections, the watch is linked to the bold Fendigraphy hobo bag, first launched with the Fendi Women’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection and ever-present since then with the statement Fendi metal lettering. Here, the signature Fendi logo wraps around the wrist, creating a jewel watch that disguises as a precious bangle bracelet. Combining Fendi’s craftmanship and attention to details, the D letter encapsulates the watch dial, revealed behind a sapphire crystal. The watch is declined in two versions: one in full stainless-steel and the other one in leather and steel. Available in Fendi boutiques worldwide.

Boots Most Loved Beauty Awards 2023 / Boots

Boots, Thailand's leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer, unveiled its first edition of “Boots Most Loved Beauty Awards” to celebrate top skincare products to help consumers make a better-informed purchase of products to pamper their skin. The categories cover a wide range of criteria from "Affordable With Quality", "Best In Class" and "Ingredient-led Skincare". Find these top products at Boots branches nationwide or shop online via the Boots application. Download at bit.ly/3dzemUO.

Join: The Power of Clothing / Uniqlo

Starting today, you can join Green Doraemon, Uniqlo's global sustainability ambassador, to support Unesco's effort in combating marine debris. The "Join: The Power Of Clothing" is a campaign for customers to get sustainably made items from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection while helping to get rid of litter floating in our seas. The new fleece jacket and the new Doraemon doll are made of 100% recycled polyester, retailing at B790 and B590 respectively. They are the last two items in the sustainability collection. When you purchase an item from this collection or other fleece products, which are also made from 100% recycled polyester, Uniqlo will donate USD1 to Unesco to support their global effort in combating the marine debris crisis. Visit www.uniqlo.com/jp/en/contents/sustainability/jointpoc.

Cute Press Disney Let’s Celebrate 100 Years of Wonder / Cute Press

Cute Press is the latest brand to come out with a limited-edition collection to celebrate Disney turning 100. Thai beauty brand Cute Press joins hands with Disney Thailand to introduce a line-up of over 44 makeup, skincare and personal care products, all wrapped in special commemorative Disney packaging. The 'Cute Press Disney Let’s Celebrate 100 Years of Wonder' collection features limited-edition merchandise that highlights adorable Disney characters which are loved by fans of all ages. They are now available at all branches of Cute Press and online via Cute Press Shop, Shopee, Lazada, Konvy and TikTok as well as at Watsons, Eveandboy, Beautrium and Multy Beauty. Cute Press has come out with collaborative collections with Disney for the past eight years.

Nike Mega Bangna / Mega Bangna

Nike has launched a new store inside Mega Bangna with 680m² of retail space. Operated by Valiram, Nike’s official store partner in Thailand, Nike Mega Bangna is designed to elevate consumers’ shopping experience by bringing a wide selection of Nike's innovations in running, lifestyle and training for the whole family. Nike Mega Bangna also provides a treadmill zone for you to test your chosen pair out. Nike Mega Bangna is located on the 1st floor of Mega Bangna at the Mega Sports zone.

Hugo Store-In-Store / Siam Paragon

Hugo celebrates the grand opening of its first store with outside-the-box collections. Following its global brand refresh last year, the German fashion house Hugo Boss has launched its inaugural Hugo store, its younger brand, in Thailand at Siam Paragon. The newly-opened store-in-store boasts a design concept that's modern and refreshing while exuding a warm and inviting atmosphere and being saturated with the quintessential Hugo red. The Fall/Winter 2023 collection is headlined by iconic artist Bella Poarch, who serves as the face of the campaign and the creative mind behind the “Hugo x Bella Poarch” limited-edition capsule. The collection marries Hugo's youthful design aesthetics with Poarch’s name-making grunge-and-glam style. The highlights include acid-washed denim pieces in shades of grey and stale, distressed jersey pieces, graphic t-shirts adorned with the Gen Z icon's face and name, oversized patterned blazers and hoodies, knee- and heel-high black patent Chelsea boots and oh-so-chic handbags with chains. The new Hugo store is on the 2nd floor of Siam Paragon.