Your horoscope for Dec 8-14

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You become more creative and proactive next week. You and your colleagues get on well. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines. A challenge may turn into an opportunity. You'll go through the next round if you recently had a job interview.

(₿) You may receive your share of the inheritance or a big windfall. You are on track with your savings goal and don't have any financial worries right now.

(♥) You may tell your partner a white lie to preempt a disagreement. You may meet someone new and you can't deny that you fancy them.

(⚤) You may decide to get to know two people at the same time as you can't decide which one you prefer. It's uncharacteristic of you but you need time.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) If you're experimenting with something, you'll make a lot of progress on it or soon reach a conclusion. You know how to manage priorities and relationships at work well. You have no problems meeting deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks.

(₿) If you're waiting for a payment, it'll arrive as expected. You keep your expenses under control and keep track of every baht spent. Investors shouldn't let Fomo influence their decision-making.

(♥) Couples are each other's source of support, happiness and wisdom. What you two have is quite special. Soon-to-be-parents can expect a smooth childbirth.

(⚤) Those who are inexperienced in love may experience love at first sight/swipe. A meet-cute with someone from a different background is on the cards.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You remain highly motivated and creative next week and attain a personal benchmark. You know how to turn challenges into opportunities as you're so confident in your skills. If you're a first jobber, you may be dubbed a rising star in your office. Good job.

(₿) Social gatherings may lead to money-making opportunities. Investors collect small returns from their low-risk but stable assets. A conflict may be amicably resolved.

(♥) Your partner may show their toxic side but you decide not to call them out, yet. Unmarried couples may discuss parenting styles and weddings to see if they're on the same page.

(⚤) You're in love with your freedom and prefer to stay single by choice. However, this doesn't mean you don't get any action.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle keep you very busy. You make a lot of money but those extra hours start to take their toll on your health. You feel like you've grown up a lot this year and developed a new perspective on life and work.

(₿) A financial negotiation will end in a win-win situation. You collect more income and may receive a bonus. If you have more than one debt, you'll become debt-free or be able to pay off one of them.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen even to the most loving couples. If your wedding is coming up, you may get cold feet. Talk to your soon-to-be spouse.

(⚤) Someone you fancy friend zones you. Not a blunt rejection but it still hurts. It'll take time for you to accept that you can only be their friend but that may be the best outcome.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You know how to explain complicated stuff with easy-to-understand language. You deliver in terms of productivity and quality and impress everyone at work. You may receive recognition and compliments for your exceptional performance.

(₿) You add a big pile of money into your savings or investment. You're likely to spend more when you have a lot of cash that you can get to whenever you want.

(♥) Couples treat each other with due respect when they're at home, online or out in public. New parents will be showered with gifts for their firstborn.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn your friend into lover or win back your ex, your effort and sincerity pay off.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Your morale is boosted by help and support from your higher-ups. A colleague may prove to be a true friend who helps you. A new job offer or promotion is on the cards.

(₿) You manage to stay financially disciplined throughout the next week. You know when someone tries to scam you. Beware of counterfeit sellers.

(♥) Any lingering tension in your relationship will be resolved. Couples running businesses together collect more profits.

(⚤) You may meet someone through work or at a party and they seem eager to get to know you. A stranger may also slide into your DMs.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You may have to revise an assignment several times or be asked to finish a task much earlier than first told. You may have to work longer hours but you'll be compensated for accordingly.

(₿) You make a lot more money than usual. If you're a breadwinner, stay thrifty for now as you may have to pay for something unexpectedly and it can't wait.

(♥) You may not get along with your spouse's sibling or relative. Don't complain about them to your spouse as blood is thicker than water. Unmarried couples may face parental disapproval of their relationship.

(⚤) If you're trying to win back your ex, someone your ex just met will try to win their heart first. If you're not seeing anyone, your work, study or hobby leave you no time to find love, for now.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Someone may withhold important information and this makes your work harder than it has to be. Business owners, your competition may steal an important client. If you work for the govt, brace yourself for unexpected conflict and betrayal.

(₿) Beware of charity scams or scammers pretending to work for the govt. If you're going to buy a pre-loved item, meet up with the owner to check the item before you pay.

(♥) Couples may argue over petty issues. You start to see only the bad sides of your partner and find faults with anything they say or do.

(⚤) You're in no hurry to be in a relationship. You may ghost your FWB after they tell you they want a relationship.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) An opportunity to show off your skills is on the cards. You always make the right decision and know how to read situations. Someone you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right but you know how to deal with them.

(₿) You live below your means and are on track with your savings goals. Someone older may bring you a money-making opportunity.

(♥) Couples love and care for each other deeply. They treat each other with the same respect whether at home or in public.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn your friend into your lover or rekindle an old flame, Cupid is on your side. You're likely to be in a relationship in early 2024.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Your higher-up supports and trusts you. You can take care of your workload and help out your colleagues when you're asked to. You're quite a saint in their eyes but don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness.

(₿) Whether you're trying to sell your asset or someone else's, you'll meet a serious buyer. You manage your spending well and are on track with your savings goals.

(♥) Couples enjoy healthier communication. They stop arguing over the same old topics that they never agree on. Unmarried couples may be on the hunt for a wedding planner.

(⚤) An opportunity to meet a wealthy admirer is on the cards. Your friend or relative may play Cupid. If you're getting to know someone, they fall head over heels for you.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) If you're stuck in a difficult situation, you'll start to see how to get out of it. You may receive help from someone whom you least expect. An opportunity for you to step up and lead a team is on the cards. Don't get cold feet.

(₿) Your income can comfortably cover your necessities. Don't easily trust people or else they may scam you out of your money. Investors should beware of fake news and Fomo.

(♥) Your relationship is like a roller coaster. You two fight and love hard. You two may not be each other's soulmates, but a karmic partner. Ask yourself if this is too toxic.

(⚤) You meet new people but none of them interests you. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex may already be seeing someone new.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) A sudden change of plans may result in a heavier workload. You may be asked to perform tasks that aren't in your job description. However, you'll realise that you can adapt to changes and challenges better than you think.

(₿) A payment due to you may be paid in two halves. Stay thrifty as you may need to repair your home or car. Read any documents twice before putting your name on them.

(♥) Couples continue to be each other's sources of support and wisdom. A fun and romantic date night rejuvenates the relationship and friendship.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to emerge victorious in this love race. If a trip is coming up, a holiday romance awaits.