Your horoscope for Feb 2-8

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You may experience creative block and/or lack of motivation. Many tasks may take more time for you to finish. You may be asked to revise one assignment several times. Try not to take it personally.

(₿) Money goes out more than it comes in. You may have to pay a pretty penny to fix or replace a gadget. A financial negotiation may arrive at a dead end. Investors may have to decide to cut their losses.

(♥) Couples enjoy quality communication with one another. They treat each other with the same respect whether they're at home or out in public. They feel like they can truly be themselves around each other.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet an older admirer with financial stability. If you're in a situationship, it may evolve into a relationship.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) A colleague may go out of their way to help you out. Your boss may get rid of something that you're worried about. A small celebration with your team is on the cards. You may be named a successor of an important position.

(₿) Your usual income smoothly flows in while a few money-making opportunities await you. You have no problems paying all your bills and treating yourself to nice things.

(♥) Spouses may argue over how to manage their household expenses or parent their kid(s) but come to a compromise eventually. If you're not married, your partner wants to walk down the aisle.

(⚤) If you ask someone out, they may say no. You've been friend-zoned from the get-go. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex may not even want to talk to you.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) A difficult situation, which feels familiar, is on the cards. You'll overcome it quickly because you already know how to deal with it. You have no problems meeting deadlines. A bigger title means higher pay but it comes with more responsibilities, too.

(₿) You may exceed your income goal but don't celebrate too hard. You may have to pay for something that you don't see coming and it can't wait. Beware of new forms of Ponzi schemes.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen between couples. Spouses become busier due to more workload and family responsibilities.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's your type but you'll also soon realise that s/he has many admirers. You feel insecure that you may not be his/her first choice but you'll never know until you try.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You become more helpful, proactive and productive. What seems difficult will become easy. What seems bad turns out to be good. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines. You'll do well in an upcoming test.

(₿) If you're trying to sell or rent out your property, you may find a buyer or a tenant sooner than expected. Your friend may hook you up with a freelance opportunity.

(♥) Couples address any lingering issues in their relationship. They spend more time on their sexy time. If you're struggling with something, your partner may have the help you need.

(⚤) The first casual date with someone you've been chatting with online is on the cards. They may ask to meet you again at your earliest convenience.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You manage your priorities and working relationships well. You deliver what you promised and earn the trust and recognition of your supervisor. If you've never been a leader, you may be asked to do so.

(₿) A payment that you're expecting may arrive in two halves. Beware of online scams. Beware of counterfeits and suspiciously low-priced items. You may have to pay for something unexpectedly.

(♥) Couples try to see things from their partner's perspective. A talk with your other half may inspire a good idea. If your wedding or honeymoon is coming up, it'll transpire smoothly.

(⚤) Several admirers are on the cards. They may be someone you're familiar with or complete strangers. You can't tell who's your favourite yet as they each have a different appeal.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You become noticeably more creative and proactive next week, inspiring colleagues with your enthusiasm. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines. A major conflict or challenge may be an opportunity to build team spirit.

(₿) You may receive a small windfall or gift. If you're trying to sell your assets or someone else's, you'll be able to close the deal very soon. You may buy something you really like at a heavily discounted price.

(♥) Spouses may have a serious argument over their household expenses. They may also disagree on how to parent their child(ren) as no one wants to be the disciplinarian.

(⚤) You may start seeing an acquaintance from your circle of friends after they show a romantic interest in you. Your ex may try to win you back after being absent from your life for years.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Colleagues get along and cooperate well. Everyone seems to be in sync. Someone on the higher echelon may lend help when you need it. You'll be able to sell your idea, product or service without sweating too much. A marketing campaign may go viral.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. Investors and speculators collect higher-than-expected returns. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) A sweet date night before St Valentine's Day is on the cards. If you two are trying hard to win parental approval of your relationship, your effort starts to yield results.

(⚤) If you have several admirers, you can't decide who is your favourite and may need advice from your friends. If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to emerge victorious.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You multi-task better and know what needs to get done first. Important paperwork will arrive on time. You have no problems meeting deadlines. If you're trying to close a deal, it'll happen soon.

(₿) You may receive a gift from someone whom you least expect. Your friend may bring you a freelance opportunity. Someone who owes you money may try to avoid you.

(♥) Your partner may not get along with someone from your family and you have to be a mediator between them. You may experience their dark side or emotional outburst for the first time.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person and you'll quickly realise that you're not preferred. Don't be a poor sport and take the rejection out on your friend.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You may have to finish a task that someone left behind. Beware of meetings that could have been an email. You may have to work longer hours. Make sure you send your messages to the right recipients before clicking or tapping.

(₿) The payment you're expecting may get postponed. You may lose an income source but the good news is that it's not your main one. You spend every baht with good reason.

(♥) Your relationship is like a rollercoaster. You two love and fight hard and both show their selfish and toxic sides. Karma may be the one who brought you two together, not Cupid.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person and it's obvious that s/he prefers you. Don't rub this in your friend's face.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) If you're stuck in a difficult situation, you may experience a eureka moment. You manage to stay focused on your job longer. You manage your priorities and resources well. You accomplish all that you set out to do.

(₿) You make more money from your usual sources and incoming opportunities. You live below your means and keep up with your savings goal. That may not sound like a lot but you're doing better than most.

(♥) Couples spend more quality time and sexy time together. They enjoy a healthy and uplifting communication with each other. Your partner's family may regard you as one of their own.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you're trying to win someone's heart, they start to reciprocate your feelings.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) A sudden change of plans may prevent you from accomplishing all that you set out to do. You may have to get out of your comfort zone. Your mentor may help you gain a new mindset. Employers, your best worker may resign.

(₿) Money goes out more than it comes in. The payment due to you may come in two halves. You destress through shopping. Shiny new items inspire you to work hard (so you can keep buying).

(♥) Couples treat each other the same way whether they're at home or in public. They are each other's sources of support, comfort and safe spaces. A dream they share may come true.

(⚤) The first date with someone you like is on the cards. The second date may be on St Valentine’s Day. If you're in a situationship, it may evolve into a relationship.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Someone you helped will go out of their way to help you in return. You have no problems meeting deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks. You may experience impostor syndrome after you're given a good opportunity.

(₿) Don't trust anyone easily. Scammers may pretend to be your acquaintance or distant relative. You keep your spending under control and keep up with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples may not get to be close to each other much next week. The more time they spend apart, the more they miss each other.

(⚤) You may experience unrequited love. Your crush may not even be aware of the attraction you have for them. Your FWB may want to be your official love but you want to keep things the same.