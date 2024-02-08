Join the Lunar New Year party in BKK and beyond

Everyone is waiting to celebrate the Year of the Dragon which will begin on Saturday. Represented by the most powerful creature of the 12-animal Chinese zodiac, this year is considered special. And, of course, many shopping malls have special decorations and exciting activities to allow everyone to start the Lunar New Year in grand style. Here are some of the highlights.

The Iconsiam Eternal Prosperity Chinese New Year 2024

At Iconsiam, Charoen Nakhon Road, until Sunday

Cai Shen, God of Fortune. photos courtesy of CentralWorld

The festival is an opportunity to enjoy a cultural extravaganza along the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Visitors are invited to pay respect to a replica of a sacred deity holding a fan-bladed wheel of fortune from Wan Chai Pak Tai temple in Hong Kong, at the Rassada Hall, 1st floor.

Waiting to excite everyone at Charoennakorn Hall from noon and River Park from 5pm is a line-up of spectacular performances including an acrobatic show by the award-winning Hunan Acrobatic Troupe; a dragon show featuring a fan-bladed wheel of fortune; a dragon-headed lion dance; a mask-changing performance from Sichuan; a traditional Chinese opera; as well as a mini concert by Thai artists of Chinese descent including Kaitun Yanarin, Nene-Pornnappan Pornpenpipat, Bie KPN Thassapak Hsu, and Perses.

Guan Yu, God of War. CentralWorld

There is also a Chinese-style tavern offering auspicious products, lifestyle goods, food, and unique handmade items. Calligraphy and Chinese paper cutting workshops are also presented.

At Sooksiam on the ground floor, indulge in auspicious dishes from leading restaurants and have a chance to win a red envelope for every 399 baht spent.

God of Dragon. photos courtesy of CentralWorld

CentralWorld The Great Chinese New Year 2024

At CentralWorld, until Sunday

The Hunan Acrobatic Troupe from China. photo courtesy of Iconsiam

Visitors are invited to pay homage to replicas of three Chinese gods, at the Beacon 2 zone. They include Cai Shen or the God of Fortune from Fujian; the God of Dragon that represents auspiciousness, greatness and morality; and Guan Yu or the God of War from Sam Kai Vui Kun temple in Macau. The statues will then move to the Groove zone, 2nd floor from Feb 12 to Feb 20.

Exclusively tomorrow at 11.09pm, join a large worshipping ritual of Cai Shen in front of the shopping centre led by Sinsae Chang or Tossaporn Sritula to boost your luck, wealth, prosperity and attractiveness. Auspicious Cai Shen plaques will be given away (limited availability).

Contemporary Chinese art and cultural performances will be staged three times daily from today to Saturday, at 3pm, 5pm and 8pm, plus a golden dragon and lion dance by a troupe from Nakhon Sawan daily at 4pm. Ready to serve sumptuous dishes at Square B are more than 40 restaurants from Chinatown.

Alternatively, shop for auspicious items, vegetables and fruits for worship from the Royal Project at the "Chinese Prosperous Market" at the Beacon zone.

This is also an opportunity to try a fine-dining lunch set comprising auspicious Chinese dishes prepared by experienced chefs using natural ingredients, as well as "Auspicious Afternoon Tea Set" featuring seven delicious tea drinks at the Royal Project Chinese Bistro at the Central Court.

The lunch set will be served at noon, priced at 599 baht and the afternoon tea at 2pm and 4pm, at 399 baht. Seats are limited.

Auspicious oranges will be given away today and tomorrow at 4pm.

Siam Paragon Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2024

At Parc Paragon of Siam Paragon, from today to Sunday

The Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe from China. photo courtesy of Siam Paragon

The festival unveils eight wonders of the Year of the Dragon through a programme of captivating Chinese art and culture.

They include Tranquil Serenity Dragon, an awe-inspiring art installation featuring a 6m-high pastel dragon crafted by leading American artist Ken Kelleher aka Anchorball; the 72m-long "Tunnel Of Prosperity"; and a 5m-tall replica of Che Kung, a Chinese god at Che Kung Miu temple in Hong Kong.

Daily in the evening from 6pm, prepare to have fun with famous Chinese songs from martial arts films based on novels written by Jin Yong, as well as other classic Chinese songs. They will be rendered by the Thammasat University Symphony Orchestra, with a guzheng accompaniment.

Then, get excited with an auspicious golden dragon dance and a graceful acrobatic show titled "Jewel Of The Land Of The Dragon" performed by Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe.

Exclusively on Saturday, celebrities Mai Davika and Gulf Kanawut will show up adorned with Bulgari's Serpenti high jewellery collection. Also, meet 10 trainees from Chuang Asia, a captivating idol survival show that brings together exceptional young talents from across Asia.

The Prosperity Of Dragons Kingdom Market

At Quartier Avenue of EmQuartier, until Sunday

photos courtesy of EM District

Foodies can indulge in a variety of culinary delights presented in a Chinese-themed tavern. Expect to see Michelin star restaurants, famous street food vendors and Chinese tea shops, namely Moodang Chokchai 4, Kruapornlamai, Suki Aong, and Akaya.

Alternatively, look for delicious dishes and desserts from famous restaurants at the "Dragon Street Market", which is running at EM Market Hall of Emsphere, until Feb 19. Also, many eateries at Emdining are serving auspicious dishes throughout this month.

EM District

Visitors are also invited to witness 12 dragon sculptures created by 12 contemporary artists, which are exhibited at 12 locations within Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere and Benjasiri Park, until April 16.

The showcase is part of the "EM District Luck Is Calling... Chinese New Year 2024" campaign to transform Sukhumvit area into "The Empire Of The Dragon".

Chinese New Year 2024: The Era Of Strength And Romance

At Central Embassy, until Feb 29

photo courtesy of Central Embassy

The entire shopping centre is beautifully decorated with dragons and lanterns, starting with "The Pillars Of Power", resembling the body of a dragon that winds through every floor from Level 1 to 5. Floating over Level 2 is the 8m-tall "Dragon's Crown" while "The Walk Of Will" and the "Tunnel Of Luck" that connect Central Embassy with Central Chidlom is filled with lanterns and koi fish.

Visitors can shop for Chinese-themed products, accessories and lucky charms at The Qi Merchants market on Level 5 until Sunday. Exclusively on Saturday from noon to 5pm, there will be a 25m-long golden dragon parade where a grinning Pae-Yim and two auspicious lions will bring fortune to everyone.

Then, enjoy delicious Chinese dishes that contain the lucky number 8 in their names and prices, at Eathai on LG floor from Saturday to Feb 20. Every 500 baht spent will earn you a chance to win a discount worth 88, 188 and 888 baht.

Jungceylon Dragon In Luv

At Jungceylon's Bay Arena, Patong, Phuket, on Saturday at 7.30pm

photo courtesy of Jungceylon

Locals and tourists can immerse in the beautiful atmosphere of the Chinese New Year festival which will see a mascot parade featuring five-coloured dragons of the Andaman Sea, each symbolising happiness, hope, wealth, prosperity, and abundance.

Highlight activities will be the "Mythical Dragon Show", an enchanting LED golden dragon dance, a thrilling acrobatic performance of Na Zha fighting the dragon, and a lion dance on poles.

Auspicious treats will be given away. For every 2,000 baht spent, you will have a chance to win a special gift from Jungceylon Collection, until Feb 18.

