Your horoscope for Feb 23-29

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle leave you with no free time. You manage your priorities and work relationships well. You have no problems meeting all deadlines. Your outstanding performance pleases your supervisor.

(₿) You make more money than usual. A financial negotiation is likely to go your way. No scammers can fool you. If you have debts, you may pay off at least one.

(♥) Couples may not get to spend much downtime together but they try to make the most of their little time with each other. A dream they share may come true. They see eye to eye more often.

(⚤) Love is of lower priority in your life at the moment. You feel like many things in your life require your full attention. More importantly, you want to be happy on your own first, instead of seeking outside validation.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You tick off all items on your next week's to-do list. You become more confident in yourself. A well-intentioned coworker may tell you something about yourself that you're not aware of. You may offered a new job that relies on a foreign language skill.

(₿) Investors manage their portfolios well and collect good returns. A conflict over money will be resolved amicably. What should be yours will be yours. If you recently lost something, you may find it by chance.

(♥) Couples enjoy a healthier relationship. They address sensitive issues within their relationship and come away with a strong bond. They know when to spend time together and alone.

(⚤) You may match with someone interesting while you're on vacation. You'll likely keep in touch after your trip ends but it's too soon to tell if it's going to become a relationship.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You manage your energy and priorities well. You're getting better at reading people and situations. You deliver what you promised and people respect you for it. If you're hunting for a new job, you'll receive several offers.

(₿) You rake in more income from your main source and side hustle. Whether you're trying to sell your assets or someone else's, you'll find a serious buyer soon. Your financial standing is on a steady rise.

(♥) Couples try to see things from each other's POV more. They don't ask to see each other's phones. Exploring a new place or activity together can strengthen your relationship.

(⚤) Someone who's from a different culture may express romantic interest. If you've been chatting with someone online, you may get to meet them IRL.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) An issue that feels familiar is on the cards. You'll be able to handle it without much sweat as you have gained more experience. Your supervisor may offer you an opportunity to lead an important project. Don't get cold feet.

(₿) A financial negotiation ends in a win-win situation for all involved. A payment promised to you will arrive as promised. You keep your spending under control and keep up with your savings plan.

(♥) Spouses have a grown-up argument over how to manage their shared wealth or parent their kids. They'll find a happy medium on these issues. You may lose a valuable item during a romantic getaway.

(⚤) You may exchange numbers with a stranger you met while vacationing. You may entertain the thought of having an LDR.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You become more creative, proactive and productive next week. You're a good communicator and help keep everyone in harmony. What seems bad may be an opportunity to do something good.

(₿) Coworkers may openly compliment you. A great fortune is on the cards. If you're seeking a new income source, you may come across it unexpectedly. A financial negotiation is likely to go your way.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether they're at home or in public. Trying couples become expecting couples. Unmarried couples may decide to move in together despite criticism from conservative family members.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person but it's obvious that you're preferred. Don't rub it in your friend's face.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) A broken promise makes your work life harder than it has to be. You may have to spend more time and energy to finish routinal assignments. If you work for the govt, be extra careful with confidential info.

(₿) You shop like yolo but you can regret nothing. Your wants become your needs. Don't sign on as a guarantor for anyone no matter how close s/he is to you.

(♥) Your partner feels underappreciated by you and vice versa. Your love language may be perceived differently by your partner. It's time for a heart-to-heart.

(⚤) An opportunity to talk with someone who's physically your type is on the cards but they play hard to get. You may also be doing the same thing with someone who fancies you.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You keep yourself up to date with the latest tools and tech that can benefit your work. You deliver in terms of productivity and quality. A promotion comes with more responsibilities obviously but it may not be worth the pay and mental toll.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Collectors should beware of counterfeits. You may have to pay for something unexpected and it can't wait.

(♥) A heated argument between couples over money and parenting style is on the cards. If you're not being unfaithful, your secret love is done hiding and may cause a scene.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person and you'll quickly realise that you're not their first choice. While you're happy for your friend, you can't help but feel hurt by the rejection.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) A conflict may turn into an opportunity for coworkers to cooperate and build up team spirit. You won't miss any deadlines and may be asked to make a big decision on your team's behalf. Someone who's leaving the company may assign you as their successor.

(₿) You work very hard and get paid handsomely. A female friend may bring you a good opportunity. You may reward yourself with a few wants that you can comfortably afford.

(♥) Intense jealousy may happen but you two will be able to work through it. Trying couples may become expecting couples.

(⚤) You meet potential admirers online and IRL. However, none really makes your heart flutter. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex will give you a firm no.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) If you're stuck in a difficult situation or trying to finish a major task, you may receive help from someone whom you least expect. You become more productive and finish a few tasks before their deadlines.

(₿) A windfall or financial opportunity may come to you. A payment promised to you will arrive as promised. You spend within budget and are on track with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples connect on a deeper level. They become each other's sources of support, comfort and safe space. They may make a lot of progress on a dream they share.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you're trying to turn your friend into your new love or rekindle an old flame, Cupid is on your side.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Your boss may entrust you with unusual tasks before they think you're the only one who can pull them off. You may have to work longer hours but you'll be compensated for accordingly.

(₿) You work very hard and your income skyrockets. Breadwinners, your dependents may need more money from you than usual. You may lose your smartphone or someone steal it from you.

(♥) You finally realise that selflessness is part of a healthy relationship. Neither you nor your partner comes first in every situation. Think about me less, if you want to stay “we”.

(⚤) Brace yourself for a rejection should you decide to confess your love to someone. Your crush may already have friend-zoned you. It stings but it won't take long for you to get over it.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) A colleague may not tell you the whole truth or withhold crucial info, making your work harder than it has to be. You may have to work longer hours. You should make copies of your work in case your laptop breaks down.

(₿) You can pay for your necessities without worries. Someone who owes you money may avoid you like the plague. Scammers may pretend to be govt officials to steal money from you.

(♥) Couples finally sit down for a heart-to-heart. You may feel for the first time that your partner truly understands where you're coming from even though they disagree with you on certain issues.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone who's physically your type is on the cards. However, don't be too eager or too available for them as they may think of you as a simp.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) A sudden change of plans prevents you from accomplishing all that you set out to do next week. A project that you're trying to launch may get shelved permanently. You may be asked to perform tasks outside your job description.

(₿) A deal may be signed and sealed, resulting in a win-win situation for all involved. You won't miss out on a good opportunity that once got away from you. You may sell brand-name items you no longer want.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other better as they understand each other more. You two can't stop learning about each other as people change over time, for better or worse.

(⚤) Someone who is physically your type Iis on the cards. However, you're not the one only who fancies them. You FWB may want to be your official love but you don't think it's a good idea.