Your horoscope for Mar 1-7

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) An opportunity to show off your skills and shine is on the cards. Don't try to underperform so colleagues won't like you less. Haters are gonna hate. You may be offered a new job and it's good that you want to start immediately.

(₿) Someone who promises to repay you keeps their word. You'll soon be able to sell your assets or someone else's. Investors collect handsome returns. You put a bigger portion of your income into your savings or investments.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether they're at home or in public. They are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. Smooth childbirth is on the cards.

(⚤) If you're getting to know someone, they show you that they're truly into you. They can't wait to introduce you to their friends and family.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle consume most of your waking hours. You may feel the pressure of fulfilling high expectations. You focus on the reward and recognition at the finish line to keep yourself motivated. Content creators, someone may copy your style.

(₿) You can pay for all your necessities without worries. Don't lend someone money or sign on to be a guarantor. An investment that sounds too good to be true may turn out to be a scam.

(♥) You may feel underappreciated by your partner and vice versa. You may fail to notice their love language. Be more observant and you may realise that you're already loved by them.

(⚤) You're quite popular next week. Strangers and familiar faces show romantic interest. You like them all but for different reasons and can't choose a favourite.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You understand things quicker and can explain complicated stuff in layman's terms. Your colleague or supervisor may go out of their way to help you. You tick off all items in your next week's to-do list.

(₿) You attend more parties or networking events and your wallet takes a hit. However, the more new connections you make, the more opportunities will come your way.

(♥) Couples spend more quality time and sexy time with one another. You may propose or get proposed to. Spouses sit down to map out their 10-year plan together. Make sure that the plan works for both of you.

(⚤) Dating app users may decide to meet their match a few hours after the first chat. However, it may turn out to be just a quick hook-up.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Colleagues think of you as trustworthy. Your boss thinks of you as their golden boy/girl. You're so proactive and productive that a few colleagues can catch up to your speed. Reward and recognition from your boss are on the cards.

(₿) Investors and speculators rake in high returns. Money-making opportunities may unexpectedly be yours. If you have debts, you may pay off at least one of them.

(♥) Don't complain about your partner's sibling or cousin whom you dislike as your partner will quickly show you that blood is thicker than water. A relationship, especially in Asia, involves two people and their respective families.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type and quickly learn that you're not the only one who fancies them. If you're chatting with someone, they seem eager to claim you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Brace yourself for unexpected challenges that may befall you just before you decide to punch out. A conflict may turn into an opportunity to collaborate and build up team spirit. Business owners, a new partnership with a govt agency may be forged.

(₿) You manage your income well and keep your spending under control. Beware of your flagship smartphone. You may lose it or it gets stolen from you. Someone close to you may ask if you can lend them money.

(♥) Spouses argue over home maintenance, parenting styles and/or wealth management. They may realise that their mindsets are worlds apart due to the different socioeconomic backgrounds that they come from.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone right now, you may meet someone who's physically your type. However, they seem uninterested in you. Be warned: your effort to get their attention may eventually be futile.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) If you're stuck in a difficult situation, you'll finally see a way out of it. Important paperwork will arrive on time and you meet all deadlines. You deliver what you promised to colleagues and they respect you for it. A task that isn't in your job description is on the cards.

(₿) The payment that you anticipate will arrive as expected. Stay thrifty as you may have to pay for something urgent. A family member may seek a form of financial aid. It's not necessarily a loan.

(♥) Couples know when to be joined at the hip and when to spend alone time. A dream they share may come true. If your due date is soon, your baby will come with no complications.

(⚤) Dating app users may agree to meet with someone whom they matched with the same day after they first chatted. If you're trying to turn your friend into your lover or win back your ex, Cupid is on your side but it won't be easy.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You become more creative, proactive and productive next week. You outperform your last record and accomplish all that you set out to do. Pay no need to the peanut gallery. Insecure people like to make people feel smaller. Rise above them, baby. Rise!

(₿) Besides your usual income source(s), a money-making opportunity may be yours. A financial negotiation is likely to go your way. Investors manage their portfolios well and collect good returns.

(♥) You two disagree more often so you'll have to be more patient with each other. If you have an affair, an unwanted pregnancy may happen and pressure you to face the music.

(⚤) You may meet someone interesting because they come from a different background. Someone who ghosted you may also try to reach out and reconnect.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle eat up most of your waking hours. However, you like that you're happily busy and productive. You meet all deadlines and impress your client and supervisor. You may have to train a junior to be your successor as you move to a higher position.

(₿) If you have debts, you'll be able to pay off at least one. Someone close to you may ask for a handout. Beware of fundraising scams or online shopping scams.

(♥) You may tell your partner a white lie to prevent a fight. No worries because it won't come back to haunt you. You may lose a passport or N important document during a honeymoon or family trip.

(⚤) Someone already taken may slide into your DMs. The worst news is that s/he is someone you're familiar with and you know her/his partner.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) A sudden change of plans may result in new challenges that you have to tackle. You'll have to do things outside your job description and work longer hours. However, you'll realise that you're more resilient and adaptable than you think.

(₿) Collectors, you may decide to sell items you cherish for nice profits. Beware of your fancy smartphone and tablet especially when you go out. Don't sign on to a guarantor for anyone.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen in your relationship. Even couples who usually get along and communicate with each other well may have a difficult week. You two seem to speak different languages right now.

(⚤) You meet several admirers whom you meet online and IRL. However, none make your heart flutter. If you have a situationship with someone, you may realise that you need to move on.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You manage your energy and priorities well. You're also getting better at reading people and situations. A conflict may be an opportunity to cooperate and be the bigger person. You know how to work on your own and be a team player. Business owners get excited about a new platform or tech that can potentially benefit them.

(₿) You keep your spending under control and keep up with your savings goal. If you have debts, you'll be able to pay off at least one of them. If you'll find what you recently lost.

(♥) Couples try to see things from each other's POV. They know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. If you're struggling with something, your partner may have just the right advice for it.

(⚤) Your well-intentioned friend or cousin may hook you up with someone who would be a great fit. Your personal experience with them may differ. If you're chatting with someone, you two may decide to go Facebook official.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) A eureka moment awaits those who have been stuck in a difficult situation. You become more motivated and productive and finish several tasks before their deadlines. What seems to be a bad omen may turn out to be a false alarm. Your boss may entrust you with more important tasks.

(₿) Friends and online communities may lead you to a possible side hustle. You're getting better at sticking to your money plan. No scammers can fool you. You may find what you recently lost.

(♥) Couples treat each other the same whether they're at home or out in public. They are also each other's sources of support and wisdom. Your partner makes more effort to show how much they appreciate you.

(⚤) Someone you met through work may slide into your DMs. If you're unsure if someone is flirting with you, simply ask them.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle consume most of your waking hours. You may have to deal with difficult assignments and toxic people. Keep copies of your work somewhere safe in case of ransomware and cyberattack. Sellers, someone may steal your goods.

(₿) You work very hard and your income soars. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You can cover your necessities easily and have some money left for funsies. Beware of investment or online shopping scams.

(♥) You two don't get to spend downtime together much next week. Someone you two know may be the cause of an argument between you two because of their unsolicited opinion about your relationship.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you're laser-focused on work, money and working on yourself. You want to stay happily single, and if you find love down the road, it'll be a bonus.