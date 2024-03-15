Your horoscope for Mar 15-21

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your team may become smaller. Difficult assignments and challenges may land on your desk when you feel unprepared. You may have to work longer hours. Employers, products or work equipment may get stolen.

(₿) You may fall a bit behind with your savings plan as the cost of living rises. You may have to have your car or bad cosmetic surgery fixed. Read any contracts twice before signing your name.

(♥) Couples withstand and survive a difficult situation together. They grow closer after going through hardship, proving that they're there for each other no matter what.

(⚤) Dating app users may get to meet their match a few hours after their first chat. This may lead to a casual hook-up but it's unlikely to develop further.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You're gifted with the ability to explain complicated stuff in layman's terms. You quickly notice possible misunderstandings and rectify them to prevent any serious issues. Colleagues may come to view you as a pacifist in the office.

(₿) Speculators and investors can expect high returns. Breadwinners, your dependents need more money than usual. Someone may ask if you can lend them money after seeing your online flexes.

(♥) Couples enjoy healthier communication. An opportunity to address lingering issues in your relationship may present itself. Couples may let their inner child come out as they try a new activity together.

(⚤) Love at first sight/swipe awaits. If you're competing for someone's heart, your opponent will put up a good fight but you're likely to emerge victorious.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You become more noticeably creative, intuitive and proactive. You accomplish more without having to try harder. The content or campaign that you're about to launch will succeed. You may gain many new customers and/or followers.

(₿) Whether you're trying to sell your assets or someone else's, someone will soon make a serious buying offer. You may buy something you really like at a heavily discounted price or a pre-loved item in minty condition for a fraction of its original price.

(♥) You may feel under appreciated by your partner and vice versa. Someone may slide into your DMs, not knowing that you're already taken.

(⚤) You meet several potential admirers, male and female. If you've thought that you already figured out your sexuality, you may realise you're more fluid than you thought. If you've been chatting with someone online, you'll finally get to meet them IRL.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You may be asked to finish a task much sooner than first told. Your supervisor may assign you to a very important task and you don't see it coming. It'll be an opportunity to show off your skills but you have to work longer hours. A carrot will be dangled in front of you.

(₿) You make enough money to easily cover your day-to-day necessities. Read contracts twice before putting your name on them. You have no luck when it comes to any form of gambling, state-sanctioned or otherwise.

(♥) Couples from different countries may face unexpected legal problems and/or cultural challenges. A common friend may cause a fight between you two because of their unsolicited opinion about your relationship.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type. However, it won't be easy to get to know them as you two are worlds apart in many ways, from socioeconomic status to mindset.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) A sudden change of plans makes your work harder than it has to be. However, you'll realise that you're more resilient and adaptable than you think. You may realise that you've grown so much mentally within a span of a few years. Employers, your employees may steal from you.

(₿) The payment you're expecting will arrive as expected. Online communities and friends may give you leads to opportunities to earn extra income or secure a side hustle. Beware of charity/fundraising scams.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to give each other personal space and time. Some time apart helps keep your relationship fresh and exciting. Don't be too adventurous in the bedroom or else you may injure yourself or your partner.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may come across a hottie online and slide into their DMs. Your bestie or cousin plays Cupid and matches you up with someone interesting.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Someone irresponsible may break their promise or abruptly quit. You may have to clean up the mess that they caused. If you're looking for a new job, you may be offered a position in the service industry.

(₿) You may buy sought-after collectables or brand-name items that you intend to resell down the road. You may incur a good debt that would be used to generate more income.

(♥) Don't twice before you say something. You two disagree with each other more often. A bad incident may cause you two to start to distrust each other. There are a few types of infidelity.

(⚤) Should you decide to ask someone out on a date, you should brace yourself for a rejection. If your ex is trying to win you back, something may remind you why you two broke up in the first place and make you realise that you don't want them back.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Brace yourself for sudden bad news and difficult situations. You have to multi-task throughout next week but you already what needs to get done first. The workload may look overwhelming but if you tackle it one-by-one you won't feel stressed out or burnt out.

(₿) Your earnings may be lower than expected after losing an income source. Luckily, it isn't your main source. Go over your expenses and you cut out a few wants. Gambling makes no one rich, except the house.

(♥) You feel you're being taken for granted by your partner. If you want more TLC, you can simply just ask. If you've been unfaithful, you may be caught in action. A very uncomfortable drama ensues. Scandolo!

(⚤) You get to know someone you really like but you shouldn't be too eager or available for them. Don't get handsy with them this early either.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) An opportunity to learn new skills and tools that are trending in your industry is on the cards. Important paperwork and equipment will arrive on time. A business negotiation or job interview will yield good results.

(₿) Someone who hired you for a freelance job may hire you for another. If you're waiting for a refund or compensation, it'll arrive soon. You live below your means and save a good portion of your income.

(♥) Couples enjoy healthly communcation. They try to see things from the other's POV. They trust each other deeply and don't ask to see the phone. Unmarried couples are on their quest to find a wedding planner.

(⚤) Your close friend or family member may play Cupid and introduce you to something who's quite a catch and comes from a similar background. If you've been chatting with someone, you two may decide to go Facebook official.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Colleagues consider you reliable and professional. You may set a new personal record. You tick off all items on your to-do list. What seems bad may turn out to be good. Your supervisor may grant you power to make big decisions.

(₿) A cousin or friend may ask you for a small loan. If they've been good to you, why not? A fundraising campaign will hit its goal. You have no problem paying all the bills.

(♥) Couples inspire each other to be the better version of themselves. A romantic date night may happen this weekend.

(⚤) If you decide to ask someone out on a date, they will say yes. You may catch the attention of an older admirer.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Brace yourself from difficult assignments, toxic colleagues and bad work-life balance. Keep yourself motivated by focusing on your long-term goals. You may be offered a new job that you're excited about.

(₿) You may decide to buy something that you've been obsessed with for some time. You may find what you recently lost. Good fortune awaits you. Money-making opportunities come yourself but you'll have work for it.

(♥) Couples disagree more often so they need to be more patient with each other. Think before you say anything in the heat of the moment.

(⚤) You prefer to stay single as you're on a quest for self-development and self-love. If you knowingly see someone already taken, a rude wake-up call is on the cards.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Sudden bad news or unexpected difficult situations may increase your workload and difficulties in managing your budgets and resources. A colleague is on standby to help you out when you need it. You're not a one-man show and asking for help isn't a crime.

(₿) You can pay for your necessities without difficulty. A cousin or friend may ask you for a small loan. You have no luck when it comes to gambling. Brand-name collectors should beware of grade-A counterfeits.

(♥) Couples treat each other in the same way whether they're at home or out in public. They continue to be each other's source of support, comfort and safe space.

(⚤) Those who are inexperienced in love may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you went through a bad break-up, you'll finally move on from it and believe in love again.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle take up most of your waking hours. You have a full plate but you also pride yourself on being productive. You have no problems meeting all deadlines. If you recently sent out your CVs, you'll hear some good news.

(₿) The payment you're waiting for will arrive as expected. If you're trying to sell your assets or someone else's, you'll be able to close the sale soon. You treat yourself to a few nice things but nothing too extravagant.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They may enjoy a new activity to strengthen their relationship this weekend. A smooth childbirth is on the cards.

(⚤) If you've been chatting with someone, you two become infatuated with each other and may go Facebook official.