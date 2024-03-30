Your horoscope for Mar 29 - Apr 4

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You may be asked to accept a new job title, which entails new challenges and experiences. You overcome your self-doubt and manage your emotions and priorities better. Expressing yourself is important but don't overdo it while at work. Save it for the weekends.

(₿) A small windfall or prize is on the cards. You manage your income and expenses well. A scammer who pretends to be an official may call you. You won't fall for their BS though.

(♥) Couples love and care for one another very much. They may enjoy an unusual activity together this weekend and it helps strengthen their love. You must be older than 18 to read the next sentence. They enjoy more sexy times.

(⚤) A foreigner may show romantic interest in you, even though you don't consider yourself the type that foreigners go for. If you've been chatting with someone, they can't wait to show you off as their new love.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You have a full plate but you know what needs to de dealt with first. You communicate well with anyone at your workplace. You have no problems meeting deadlines and you deliver what you promised. You may be offered a higher position unexpectedly.

(₿) The payment you're waiting for will arrive as promised. You manage to stay financially disciplined throughout the next week. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time apart to give each other's personal space. They treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether they're at home or go out together.

(⚤) You meet several admirers in real life and online. However, none of them feels special enough for you. Don't settle for just what's available before you.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) An unexpected restructuring or a change of plan may take you out of your comfort zone. You may have to change your career path and start from scratch. Explore other possibilities that you usually don't go after and you may discover a new you within you.

(₿) A shop assistant who's very good at their job may convince you to buy something you don't really need. You may have to scale down your Songkran budget as a result. A precious item you lost may show up.

(♥) Couples enjoy healthier communication after a heart-to-heart. Past issues may be brought up for the last time. They may enjoy a sexy date night this weekend.

(⚤) If you've been casually dating someone, they show signs of wanting to be in a serious relationship with you. If you're not seeing anyone, your new admirer is likely to be younger.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You add new names to your growing contact list. Your boss can help you get rid of an obstacle. You become more enthusiastic about your work and it shows in the quality you deliver. A position that usually goes to men may go to women instead.

(₿) Your income is higher than the average but you still fall behind with your savings goal. You don't need to have the it bag or the latest gadget. The goal is to be rich, not to look rich.

(♥) Couples are each other's source of support, comfort and inspiration. They develop a deep connection and sometimes can sense what the other thinks. They spend more sexy time together.

(⚤) If you ask someone out on a date, they may say yes. If you plan to confess your attraction to someone, they may reciprocate your feelings.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You're more pleasant to be around. You know how to be more social and extrovert even though you may be a born introvert. You deliver in terms of productivity and quality. You know how to fulfil the expectations of your client and your boss.

(₿) You may secure a side hustle with the help of friends or business contacts. Those who once hired you as a freelancer may return with another offer. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation.

(♥) Couples trust one another deeply and try to keep their conversation topics positive and encouraging. They know when to spend time alone and when to spend time together. If your baby is due very soon, be ready for many gifts from friends and family.

(⚤) Even though you're not looking to be in a relationship, you still attract an admirer or two. They meet you through your work or weekend hobby.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You're good at reading situations and people and make no faux pas. You know how to explain complicated stuff with simple words. A conflict may be an opportunity to cooperate and reconcile. You can meet all deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks.

(₿) Although your income is way above the average, you could have saved more money each month. It matters how much you bring in but it more matters how much you save. Your standard of living may be a bit too high.

(♥) Trying couples become expecting couples. A dream you two share may come true. Couples get to spend more quality time together next week.

(⚤) If you think you have your sexual orientation figured out, you may reconsider it when you meet that special someone. If you're trying to win back your ex, they may need time to think it through. Don't rush them.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You may have to take on a task originally assigned to a colleague. A higher-up sees your potential and asks you to accept an important task. This results in longer hours for you but is also an opportunity to show what you're really made of.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. You definitely experience lifestyle inflation. Don't let a friend borrow from you. Not only you may never get your money back but also lose a friend.

(♥) Couples argue over petty stuff more often. Your partner may show their toxic side or accidentally reveal their dark secret. You're taken aback but you still love them regardless.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type but they play hard to get with you. At the same time, you do the same to someone else who fancies you. Karma?

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) What seems difficult may turn out to be easy. You manage your priorities, resources and working relationships well. With improved soft and hard skills, you achieve a new personal benchmark. Your ads, content or campaign go viral for a good reason.

(₿) Unexpected windfall or reward may be yours. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You put a bigger portion of your income into your savings. If you have debts, you'll pay off at least one of them.

(♥) Couples enjoy a romantic activity this weekend. Unmarried couples may decide to tie the knot or move in together. The Lower House just passed the marriage equality bill, inspiring gay couples to come out to their parents.

(⚤) You may experience love at first sight/swipe with a heartstopper. If you've been casually dating someone, they really want a serious relationship with you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle consume most of your waking hours. You take pride and comfort in being productive and busy with money-making. You meet all deadlines and impress your clients and supervisors.

(₿) You can pay all the necessary bills and reward yourself with a few nice things. Someone in your family may need a little financial assistance. Collectors should beware of grade-A counterfeits.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen. Someone may slide into your DMs not knowing that you're already taken.

(⚤) Dating app users should be extra careful as they may run into romance swindlers or narcissists. Someone who ghosted or breadcrumbed you may make an effort to reconnect with you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You have no problems working by yourself but you find group assignments frustrating. You don't like unproductive meetings but you can't avoid them. If you're trying to do something new, brace yourself for the naysayers in your office.

(₿) Read any contracts twice before putting your name on them. Someone who owes you money may disappear from your life. You have no luck when it comes to games of chance. You may lose something during a night out.

(♥) Couples disagree more often and they should be patient with each other. If you two have a tentative date for your wedding, there may be a chance it needs to be postponed.

(⚤) Someone is smitten by you but you don't feel the same way about them. You and your friend may become interested in the same person and you'll quickly realise that you're not their first choice.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) An opportunity to equip yourself with new skills and tools to advance your career awaits. You may be asked to perform tasks outside your usual job description. Important paperwork and equipment will arrive on time. A business negotiation progresses but it's far from being concluded.

(₿) You may receive a small windfall or gift unexpectedly. You may gain extra income or financial assistance. Beware of charity or fundraising scams. You make enough money to comfortably cover your necessities.

(♥) Someone you two know may be the cause of you two fighting. Pregnant women should avoid lifting heavy stuff or intensive exercise.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type. However, starting a relationship with them may be difficult as you're not the only one who fancies them.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) A broken promise or omission of crucial info may set you back. Your work becomes harder than it usually is. You're not alone and there's no shame to ask for help. Tackle your workload piece by piece.

(₿) A financial negotiation may not be concluded. Important documents are needed so both parties can make informed decisions. The payment promised to you may arrive in two instalments.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen to couples. Your partner may doubt your faithfulness after your friend acts overly friendly towards you.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person. You let your friend make the move first but you know that they prefer you. A complete stranger may slide into your DMs.