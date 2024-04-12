Your horoscope for Apr 12-18

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) No matter how careful you think you are, you may still make a wrong decision or place your trust in the wrong person. However, you can fix the consequence and learn from it. If you work with foreigners, beware of miscommunication.

(₿) A negotiation may reach a dead end. Someone who owes you money may disappear from your life. You may have to pay for something you don't see coming and it costs you a pretty penny. Let's hope we're wrong.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen even to couples who usually get along well. A Songkran day or night date is on the cards.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know an interesting stranger is on the cards. They seem to super be into you. If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to win.

♉ Taurus

April 20 – May 20

(⏰) Brace yourself for unexpected challenges. An urgent task may land on your desk a few minutes before your punching-out time. Employers, your employees may steal your popular products and resell them.

(₿) Your phone or laptop may malfunction and repairs will be expensive. It may make more sense to buy the latest model instead. Beware of online scams.

(♥) Couples combine their brains to tackle a difficult situation together. An annoying neighbour may make you two appreciate each other more. Cross-cultural couples may discuss which country should they settle in.

(⚤) You may experience love at first sight/swipe. Your situationship may naturally turn into a relationship.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) An opportunity to show what you're made of is on the cards. You manage your priorities and resources better. You deliver in terms of quantity and quality. You may receive good news unexpectedly. When good things happen to you, don't doubt if you're worth it.

(₿) You celebrate Songkran within your budget. A celebration doesn't mean extravagant stuff. If you're flying to Thailand, a customs officer may want to have a word.

(♥) You can't help but compare your partner to your friend's partner. Your partner can change minor things about themselves to please you but don't try to change something innate in someone to fit your liking. It's isn't healthy in the long run.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone who's physically your type may present itself. However, they may play hard to get.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – July 22

(⏰) You become more efficient in many ways, resulting in better performance. A project that you hope would succeed will do so. Your boss may entrust you with important tasks. You may be granted access to confidential info.

(₿) You spend below your means and keep up with your savings goal. No scammers can fool you and you may provoke them for fun. You may lose an expensive item or important document.

(♥) Couples enjoy romantic and unusual activities during the Songkran break. They may be more experimental in the boudoir. Spouses map out future plans together while taking into consideration individual goals.

(⚤) A holiday romance may happen during the Songkran break. It's either you vacationing or an outsider vacationing in your hometown. It may be hard to maintain the spark after Songkran ends due to distance, though.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You become more noticeably creative and proactive next week, after recharging during Songkran. You'll have more time to finish tasks but you don't procrastinate (which is very uncharacteristic of you). People at work trust and respect you for being such a pro.

(₿) You spend and save wisely. You don't feel guilty about spending on a few wants as the size of your savings and investment portfolio is above the average.

(♥) Couples may miscommunicate and misunderstand each other on minor stuff. Their Songkran date may turn more passionate than expected. Their sexy time becomes more adventurous and experimental.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone who's physically your type. Don't be eager to get to know them or be too available. It may be read as desperate.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Your supervisor may assign you to lead a big project as they highly trust you. You may be asked to finish a task sooner than expected. You may have to work longer hours. An opportunity to show off your skills is on the cards.

(₿) You happily celebrate Songkran without going over budget. Your relative may ask you for a loan. If you're on your way to fly back home, a customs officer may want to have a word with you.

(♥) Spouses argue over domestic topics such as house chores, personal hygiene and parenting style. Unmarried couples may feel the pressure from their parents to get married.

(⚤) You meet several admirers in the flesh and online. However, none of them really fascinates you and you don't want to lower your expectations.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You're better at reading situations and people, (not in RuPaul's Drag Race sense). A conflict may turn into an opportunity to cooperate. A new job offer may present itself but you'll have to relocate. Employers, brace yourself for tough challenges.

(₿) A payment you're expecting should arrive as expected. You can pay for all your necessities without sweating. Beware of charity scammers. A shop assistant may be so persuasive that you become a top spender.

(♥) Couples disagree more often. You may not get along with your partner's close cousin. If you voice this, you'll be reminded that blood is thicker than water.

(⚤) Someone who has a crush on you may shower you with gifts but s/he isn't physically your type. Let them down gently to avoid further awkward situations.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You don't get along with your supervisor. A broken promise may set your progress back. Your work is more difficult than it has to be but you manage your mood rather well. An older colleague may offer sympathy and share a similar experience.

(₿) Money goes out more than it comes in. You may buy something luxurious as part of your Songkran celebrations. Someone younger may ask you for a loan. You may have to pay a small fine.

(♥) Couples understand each other more after a healthy argument. They learn from each other's mistakes. Their Songkran date may feel more like a St Valentine's Day date.

(⚤) Someone who's already taken may show romantic interest. Dating app users, a casual hook-up with your match on the day you two met is on the cards. How modern.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You may need more time to finish your routine tasks. Important paperwork or equipment may arrive later than expected. Unclear direction and hesitation from your supervisor hold back your progress.

(₿) You may win a cash prize but you'll likely blow it on something quickly. Your budget for Songkran celebrations may be higher than expected. However, you won't regret any baht you'll spend.

(♥) You sense a big change in your partner and you suspect that they may be cheating. It doesn't help if you try to investigate. You may have to wait and see (and collect evidence).

(⚤) If you're getting to know someone, they may confess that you've been friend-zoned. A stranger may find you interesting but the feeling isn't mutual.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You use data and gut feeling in your decision-making. You know how to work smart and manage priorities and expectations well. You know the difference between micromanaging and task delegation. Your content or campaign may go viral for a good reason.

(₿) Unexpected good news and opportunities await you. You manage your wealth better and find time to reward yourself with a few nice things. A contract may be signed and sealed.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether at home or in public. They may try something they both have never done before this weekend. If you need to make a difficult decision, your partner may have sound advice.

(⚤) You meet several admirers online and IRL. Your friend may confess their love for you and you're unsure how to respond.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) No matter how careful you are, a mistake or two may still happen. A big miscommunication with a client or a colleague is on the cards. However, someone is willing to help you, if you put aside your ego and ask.

(₿) You keep your spending under control. While travelling abroad, be mindful of your belongings even if you're in a country known to be kind and safe. Beware of the Ponzi scheme that comes in a new disguise.

(♥) Couples face a difficult situation and they put their brains together to tackle it. They grow closer after overcoming hardship. A Songkran day or night date is on the cards. You may see a fun and carefree side of your partner that you haven't seen in a long time.

(⚤) Your new admirer is likely to be older and financial stable. Those who ghosted you may try to reconnect in the hope that you would be their Songkran date.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You work smarter and manage your priorities and resources better. Ladies, a position that usually goes to men may be yours, boosting your self-confidence. You achieve all that you set out to do next week.

(₿) An unexpected windfall or reward can be expected. Good news awaits those who are seeking financial support or fundraising. You earn lots of money and reward yourself with a few nice things without living paycheque to paycheque.

(♥) Couples enjoy quality time together. They are each other's sources of support, comfort and safe spaces. A safe and smooth childbirth is on the cards.

(⚤) Dating app users may have a Songkran date with their match. If you've been casually dating someone, they want to have a serious relationship.