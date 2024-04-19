Your horoscope for Apr 19-25

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You may experience holiday blues big time but you'll recover soon. If you're stuck in a difficult situation, help is on the way. Someone may go out of their way to offer you help. You have no problems meeting deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks.

(₿) Whether you're seeking a new income source or financial support, your wish may come true. Investors collect handsome returns from their portfolios. If you're waiting for a payment, it'll arrive as promised.

(♥) If you don't stay friends with your ex, there won't be any drama with your current partner. There's a chance that your ex may do something — intentionally or not — that upsets your current love.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone who's physically your type is on the cards. You'll soon realise that you're just one of their several admirers and you may not be the most eligible. Ouch.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) If you're stuck on a difficult task, a eureka moment may occur. You handle tedious paperwork, office politics and conflicts much better. You keep yourself up to date with the latest tools and tech that are relevant to your job.

(₿) Someone older brings you good news and opportunity. You can cover all your necessities without worries. You know you work like a dog and should reward yourself with a few nice things. You deserve it. You do. Don't feel guilty about it.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen to couples. Your friendly demeanour to a close friend may be misinterpreted, causing your partner to think that you may not be faithful.

(⚤) You meet several admirers in the flesh and online. Someone familiar to you may confess their attraction and you don't see this coming. You can't decide who you like the most as they each have their appeal.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle may consume most of your waking hours. You take pride in being happily busy and reaping monetary rewards from your hard work. You deliver tasks on time and please both your clients and supervisor.

(₿) Your paycheque is in proportion to your hard work and diligence. It may feel like you've earned back what you spent during Songkran. A financial negotiation ends in a win-win situation. You spend every baht with good reason.

(♥) You may discover an unpleasant side of your partner that you're unaware of or a bad behaviour they did in their teenage years. You're a bit shocked but that doesn't make you love them less.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type but it won't be easy to approach them. They either aren't interested or are already taken. If you're trying to win back your ex, they wish you a nice life (and get lost!).

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Challenging assignments may land on your desk unexpectedly. They are opportunities to learn new skills and tech that are relevant to your personal life and career. You know how to handle paperwork, politics and conflicts well. Important paperwork will arrive on time.

(₿) You work hard and get paid proportionately. You may gain a side hustle through your network of friends. You cut down on your wants and are on track with your savings plan.

You're financially much better than the average.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether at home or in public. A romantic night is on the cards. A happy surprise is also on the cards.

(⚤) If you decide to ask your crush out on a date, s/he is likely to say yes. If you're seeing someone, they're dying to introduce you to their friends and family.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle consume most of your waking hours. Brace yourself for challenging assignments and difficult people. If you have to work outside your workplace, make sure you won't lose important paperwork and equipment. A win-win situation is on the cards.

(₿) A payment due to you will arrive as expected. If you have debts, you'll be able to pay off at least one. Collectors, beware of counterfeits. An investment that sound too good to be true may turn out to be a scam.

(♥) A healthy argument may happen but couples will understand each other more afterwards. Cross cultural spouses may have to deal with legal issues.

(⚤) If you're casually dating someone, you may call it quits after discovering their nasty side. You may decide to enjoy the single life. You're not in a relationship but you're not lonely, thanks to a few but close friends. Friendship is about quality, not quantity.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You become more creative and proactive next week. You'll accomplish all that you set out to do and deliver what you promised. You succeed more with the same amount of effort and time. If you recently sent out your CVs, you'll hear back from your first choice.

(₿) Investors make the right decision at the right time and collect sizeable returns. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation.

(♥) Romantic moments are on the cards. Couples treat each other the same way whether at home, in public or on social media. A dream they share may come true. Unmarried couples discuss cohabitation.

(⚤) You meet someone who makes your heart skip a beat and a first date is on the cards. Whether you're trying to turn your friend into a lover or rekindle an old flame, Cupid is on your side.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Brace yourself for intense drama and conflicts next week. No one seems to get along at your workplace, breaking into warring fractions. A broken promise makes your job harder than it has to be. If you hold a high position, someone may try to dethrone you.

(₿) Whether you're selling your assets or someone else's, you'll be able to close the deal. Stay thrifty because your phone or essential gadget may need repairs. It may be so pricey that it would make more sense to buy a new one.

(♥) Couples enjoy a healthier relationship. They may discuss ways to improve their relationship. Cross cultural couples try to decide which country they should settle in.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone who's physically your type one-on-one is on the cards. However, don't be too eager to please as they may find you awkward and cringey. Just be you.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You communicate with everyone in your office well. A colleague may offer to help you but it's not the person you think. Your supervisor may address an issue to improve your working conditions.

(₿) Investors manage their portfolios well and collect modest but steady returns. If you're looking for what you lost, it may show up when you stopped trying.

(♥) Your partner makes extra effort to please you with kind words or gift in the aftermaths of the latest fight. Couples enjoy a new activity to rejuvenate their love this weekend.

(⚤) Those inexperienced in love may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you're shunning love, you may meet someone who makes your heart flutter again. Don't let bad experiences influence your future relationships.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) No matter how careful you think you're, you may still make a mistake or two. Don't be too hard on yourself. Don't let the disappointment discourage you from taking on new challenges. If you hold a high position, someone may try to discredit you.

(₿) You may have to pay for something expensive that you don't see coming. Beware of online scams. If you need a loan, your cousin or parent can provide it with zero interest.

(♥) Good-looking couples may accuse each other of being unfaithful. They may need to spend time apart to rethink their relationship.

(⚤) Someone seems so eager to get to know you. They may even get touchy feely way too early with you. If you feel violated, stay away from them. Only you know if they go too far.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You'll be able to get over the holiday blues and start fresh next week. You become more proactive and productive next week. You stay focused on your job much longer. Your team may go out to celebrate a success and bond.

(₿) Unexpected windfall and reward may fall into your lap. The payment promised to you will arrive as promised. Someone in your family may ask you for money. If you travel by boat, leave your precious bag at home.

(♥) Couples are each other's source of support, comfort and safe space. Unmarried couples may discuss the possibility of moving in together or tying the knot.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to rekindle an old flame or turn your friend into your lover, Cupid is on your side. If you're not seeing anyone, someone you just met may ask you for a date at your earliest convenience.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) An unexpected change may result in many challenges for you. You may have to perform tasks outside your job description or work alongside someone you dislike. You don't let challenges weigh you down but use them to motivate yourself.

(₿) Your income may shrink a little. A deal may be called off. Stay thrifty because you may have to fix your car or a home appliance.

(♥) Think twice before you say something as you two are more likely to disagree. Couples may have to discuss the possibility of LDR due to a life event.

(⚤) Your FWB wants to be your official love but you don't think it's a good idea. You may meet someone you really like but it won't be easy to get their attention. They seem so disinterested.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You become more creative, proactive and productive next week. You accomplish more than you usually do, reaching a new benchmark. You finish several tasks well before their deadlines. Recognition and reward are on the cards.

(₿) An opportunity to secure a new income source presents itself. A payment you've been waiting for will arrive as promised. Investors may reap higher-than-expected returns from volatile assets.

(♥) Couples show love and care for one another. The trust between them is strong and solid. They know when to give each other's personal space and time. They become more "experimental" in the bedroom if you catch our drift.

(⚤) Virgins, your "debut" is likely to be with someone you really like. If you already have a FWB, you may gain another. Not necessarily good news. This could lead to drama later.