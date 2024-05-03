A time of excellence

Last July Omega launched its one-year countdown to the Olympic Games in Paris, which previously hosted the multi-sport event in 1900 and 1924.

It took a century to make a comeback in France's capital, which calls for a celebration by itself.

Omega's Countdown Clock is located at Port de la Bourdonnais with the Eiffel Tower providing a stunning backdrop. The design featuring a central flame surrounded by a golden circle echoes the Paris 2024 emblem.

Three months before the world's foremost sports competition, last Friday the Olympic flame was handed to a delegation from the Paris 2024 Organising Committee at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.

The ceremony marked the finish of the Olympic Torch Relay through Greece, which began on April 16, following the lighting of the flame at the archaeological site of Olympia.

On its way to Marseille and due to arrive on May 8, it is now aboard the Belem -- Europe's oldest three-masted barque born in 1896. The same year saw the staging of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens.

The flame will journey across France as well as its overseas departments and regions. Eventually the torch relay will end in the City of Lights at the opening ceremony of the XXXIII Olympiad on July 26.

Back in 1932, Omega's timekeeping debut involved only one watchmaker and 30 chronographs at the Xth Olympiad in Los Angeles.

Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 in Moonshine Gold.

The Swiss brand went on to become the Official Timekeeper along with introducing technological breakthroughs for sports timing over the years. Today, its accuracy has improved to 1/1000th of a second compared to 1/10th of a second in the early 1930s.

Paris 2024 will be the 31st occasion. Omega's state-of-the art timing, scoring and in-venue results systems and equipment will be used across 329 events in 32 sports.

In the meantime, timepieces engineered to deliver exceptional precision celebrate the upcoming Summer Olympics.

In a 42mm stainless steel case, the Seamaster Diver 300M Paris 2024 Special Edition shines with a 18 carat Moonshine Gold bezel and a laser-engraved white ceramic dial.

Omega developed the moonlight-inspired alloy with a paler hue than traditional yellow gold and a high resistance to fading.

The diver's watch is characterised by a helium escape valve at 10 o'clock. The redesign salutes Paris 2024 with the central seconds hand carrying its logo while the numbers of the date display are inscribed with its typography.

Seamaster Diver 300M "Paris 2024" Special Edition.

Omega's patented Quick Change System allows switching the stainless steel bracelet to a rubber or Paris 2024 Nato strap.

This Seamaster Diver 300M, released last July, is dubbed The One Year Watch.

As the countdown continues, last month Omega unveiled a series of 43mm Speedmaster Chronoscopes to mark 100 days before the Olympic Games. Four versions are designed in Paris 2024's gold, black and white colourway.

The leaf-shaped hands and three snail timing scales on the dial recall the brand's chronographs from the 1940s. The dark-grey scales make the Chronoscope a tool watch equipped with a tachymeter, a pulsometer and a telemeter.

The tachymeter scale extends to the bezel encircling the silvery white opaline dial with blackened subdials, Arabic numerals in Moonshine Gold, and hands coated with the exclusive yellow gold alloy.

Worn with a bracelet or a black calfskin strap, two models charm in a Moonshine Gold case paired with a ceramic bezel. Likewise, the other two variations in stainless steel with an anodised aluminium bezel are matched with a bracelet or a perforated black calfskin strap.

Similar to The One Year Watch, the commemorative caseback boasts a medallion with elements of the Paris 2024 emblem on a frosted base.

The Seamaster Diver 300M and the Speedmaster Chronoscope are respectively powered by Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibres 8800 and 9908/9909. Both movements and entire watches are certified by METAS for precision, performance and magnetic resistance.

The three timing scales on the dial are in a 1940s 'snail' design.

Commemorative caseback with medallion featuring the Paris 2024 logo.

Seamaster Diver 300M Paris 2024 Special Edition.