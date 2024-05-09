Unlock financial opportunities at Money Expo 2024 Bangkok

A comprehensive range of financial and investment services will be presented during Money Expo 2024 Bangkok, which will take place at Impact Challenger Hall 2-3, Muang Thong Thani, daily from 10am to 8pm, from May 16-19.

Held under the "Digital Finance For All" concept by Money & Banking magazine, the 24th edition will feature special promotions from commercial banks, government banks, financial companies, insurance companies, securities companies and asset management companies, as well as government and private agencies.

The expo will have seven major zones. The "Money Market" zone presents home loans, personal loans, car/motorbike loans, home for cash loans, SME loans, business loans, credit cards and cash cards, as well as government savings bonds with high deposit rates.

The "Capital Market" zone provides complete investment services including stocks, gold ETF funds, mutual funds, bonds and digital assets, while the "Insurance" zone provides services for life insurance, health insurance and non-life insurance. The "Automobile And Property" zone offers special prices on single houses, town houses, condominiums and vehicles and those looking for franchise opportunities are invited to the "Franchise SME" zone where premium quality products will also be available.

Prepare to indulge with delicious food by famous restaurants recommended by Gourmet & Cuisine magazine at the "Food By Gourmet & Cuisine" zone.

The last zone is dedicated to the Health & Wellness Expo which will bring products and services related to preventive healthcare, personal healthcare, beauty, anti-ageing and nutritional health.

There will also be seminars and workshops offering financial and investment knowledge by experts, as well as fun games and mini concerts. Those who make a transaction worth over 10,000 baht via MoneyExpoPlus+ app will have a chance to win prizes.