Your horoscope for May 10-16

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your workload may be heavier than expected. An irresponsible colleague may try to pass on their task to you. If you travel to meet clients and associates next week, be mindful of your belongings and documents. An opportunity to be given a new title at the same company is on the cards.

(₿) Money goes out more than it comes in. You buy more stuff to deal with a higher stress level. A negotiation may be rescheduled because important paperwork has yet to arrive. Someone who owes you money may disappear from your life.

(♥) Love, peace and happiness await faithful couples. Lovers can predict each other's moods more accurately. Someone may slide into your DMs, unknowingly that you're off the market.

(⚤) You're not in a hurry to be in a relationship. If you suspect that your friend has fallen for you, you're right. A stranger may slide into your DMs.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You may be assigned a new job title at the same company, leading to an opportunity to pick up new skills. You may think of yourself as someone who doesn't like changes, you may realise that you can get along with new colleagues and adapt to new working environments quickly.

(₿) You may receive a really nice gift or an opportunity to secure a new source of income but you have to act quickly. If you're a provider, your dependents may need more financial support from you than usual.

(♥) Couples combine their brains to tackle an obstacle in their relationship. Hardship proves that you two are there for each other through thick and thin. If your wedding is coming soon, you may get cold feet.

(⚤) A stranger may ask for your Line ID but you're not interested. If you plan to confess your attraction to someone, be ready for a possible rejection. They want you in their life as a friend.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You become more creative and productive next week. You communicate well with anyone at your office from colleagues and clients to cleaning ladies. Important paperwork or approval will arrive on time. Brand owners may consider a collaboration with another brand.

(₿) Your income may be higher than expected. Speculators and investors rake in higher-than-expected returns. Your wish may come true if you apply for a loan or scholarship. Real estate agents may close a big sale rather unexpectedly. Scammers pretending to be govt officials may call you.

(♥) You two know when to give each other alone time. You may tell your partner a white lie to avoid an argument. If your baby is due very soon, they will come into the world without complications.

(⚤) Someone from your professional network or circle of friends may show a romantic interest in you. If you've been chatting with someone online, you may meet them IRL soon.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle consume most of your waking hours and almost deplete your energy. Brace yourself for challenging assignments and difficult people. A collaboration between two brands/artists is on the cards.

(₿) Investors can expect higher-than-expected returns. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. Your financial standing is improving as you save a bigger portion of your income. It's time to look into investments.

(♥) Couples communicate well with each other. They are each other's sources of support and safe spaces. A happy surprise or a marriage proposal is on the cards for unmarried couples.

(⚤) Love at first sight/swipe is on the cards for those who haven't much experience when it comes to dating. If you've shunned dating after your latest break-up, you may meet someone who makes you believe in relationships again.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) An unexpected restructuring in your workplace may result in a heavier workload. If you're worried about job security, an office senior can put your mind at ease with their advice. The unemployed may be offered a contract position.

(₿) You may have to pay a pretty penny to repair your vehicle or gadget. If you need extra cash, an older cousin or sibling can help. Don't sign on to be a guarantor for someone no matter how close s/he is to you.

(♥) Couples have different expectations about their relationship. They disagree more often. Your partner may suspect that you're being unfaithful and may give you the third degree.

(⚤) Your time and energy go into other aspects of your life and dating takes a back seat. If you've been chatting with someone online, they may ghost or even block you.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) A sudden change in plans and team members is possible. You have to learn to deal with and adapt to changes. Luckily, a more seasoned worker may act as mentor. Keep copies of your work somewhere safe and don't divulge crucial information that you're made privy to.

(₿) You may receive an unexpected windfall or a prize. Someone who promised to repay you next week keeps their word. If you have several debts, you may pay off at least one. What should be yours will be yours.

(♥) Couples don't get along as well as they usually do but they still care about each other deeply. Soon-to-be-first-time parents can expect smooth delivery of their child and many gifts from joyous friends and family.

(⚤) You meet a heartstopper and strike up a conversation. It may pay off as you two agree to go out on a date. If you've been chatting with someone, they seem eager to be in a serious relationship with you.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) An opportunity to show off your full potential is on the cards. Fortunately, your colleagues and supervisor are supportive and happy with your success. Unexpected challenges may be opportunities to be creative and think outside the box. The unemployed may be offered a job in the service industry.

(₿) Besides your main income, several money-making opportunities await you. Investors collect nice returns because they make the right decision at the right time. You're doing well financially in comparison to the average. Beware of lifestyle inflation, though.

(♥) Your partner may unintentionally show their toxic side. You're a bit taken aback but it's not serious enough to cause you to love them less. Unplanned pregnancy may hasten your wedding plans.

(⚤) Love at first sight/swipe may happen to those who are inexperienced with love. A date with someone who isn't your type is on the cards but you end up liking them more. It sounds like the start of a serious relationship.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You may finish several tasks later than planned, thanks to meetings that could have been emails. Colleagues are unwilling to cooperate and they may miss important deadlines. You'll have to put in more time and effort to produce the same success.

(₿) You can easily cover your necessities and have enough money saved up to take care of emergencies. Beware of online shopping or investment scams. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it's very likely a scam.

(♥) Couples should be more patient with each other as they're more likely to argue than understand one another. Mismatched expectations may be underlying issues in your relationship and you two should express what is expected from each other.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person and you quickly realise that you're not the first choice. If you've been casually dating someone, their official love may send a threatening message to your inbox. You've been had. Sorry.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You manage to remain highly motivated and focused throughout next week. You surpass your personal benchmark and what seems bad may turn out to be good. Recognition and reward are on the cards as your supervisor notices your outstanding performance.

(₿) Investors collect nice returns from their well-managed portfolios. Whether you're trying to sell yours or someone else's property, you'll meet several potential buyers soon. You may pay off one of your debts or buy something that has been on your wishlist for years.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect whether at home, online or in public. They may enjoy fun and romantic activities this weekend. Their sexy time gets, well, sexier. An aspiration they share may come to fruition.

(⚤) The first date with someone you really like is on the cards. You two hit it off but you don't want to rush into a relationship. Someone whom you have been casually dating wants to be in a serious relationship with you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You may be assigned a new job title within the same company. This will be an opportunity to pick up new skills and get rid of obsolete ways of doing things around the office. Colleagues view you as helpful and trustworthy while your supervisor thinks of you fondly.

(₿) Your income is higher than usual. You can easily cover your necessities while a cousin may ask for financial aid. Beware of online shopping scams and unauthorised sellers.

(♥) Couples communicate better with each other and address lingering issues. Fortune may come to them. Spouses may unexpectedly come upon an opportunity to build wealth for their future.

(⚤) A well-intentioned cousin or friend may try to match you up with someone who comes from a similar socioeconomic background as you. If you've been trying to win someone's heart, you may have been friend-zoned.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) A solution to a difficult situation is on the cards. You keep yourself up to date with technologies and tools that are relevant to your career. You meet all deadlines and deliver what you promised. An opportunity to change career paths awaits those who feel uninspired.

(₿) Refraining from making a new investment at the moment and waiting for better options may be wiser in the long run. You have no luck when it comes to games of chance. You may be more susceptible to scammers than you think.

(♥) Couples combine their brains to tackle an obstacle in their relationship. They grow closer after withstanding a storm together. They may come up with a new daily routine to strengthen their relationship.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person and you let your friend approach them first. However, they end up liking you more than your friend. Your friendship may never be the same.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Challenging assignments may land on your desk when you're well-prepared. Don't let self-doubt and insecurity affect your performance. An office senior can be your source of inspiration and advice. Communicate clearly with clients about what you can deliver so they won't over expect.

(₿) You're more mindful of your income and spending. You're better at managing your wealth and becoming more financially literate. Beware of fundraising or charity scams.

(♥) Spouses argue over domestic matters from what plants should be in your garden, personal hygiene and interior design to parenting styles. Unmarried couples may feel the pressure from their parents to get wedded and procreate.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn your friend into boy/girlfriend to rekindle an old flame, Cupid is on your side.