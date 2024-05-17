Your horoscope for May 17-23

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your higher-up may entrust you to deliver an important task. As you become more of a golden child, you'll notice a colleague or two seem to like you less. They may gossip about you but pay them no heed because they feel insecure about their own shortcomings.

(₿) Expect an unexpected windfall or gift. A payment that you've been waiting for will finally arrive. You make enough money to pay for all necessities. Don't sign on to be a guarantor for someone no matter how close s/he is.

(♥) Couples are likely to disagree with each other. A gossiper may start a rumour that puts your relationship in jeopardy, causing you two to distrust each other.

(⚤) Someone showers you with gifts and freebies but you aren't really into them. You may meet someone who's physically your type but it won't be easy to start a relationship with them because they are seeing someone else.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle consume most of your waking hours. However, you see your heavy workload as motivation to see if you can outdo yourself. You have a full plate but manage to stay calm and collected.

(₿) You buy something on your wish list to reward yourself after achieving a milestone. More opportunities come your way as if to replenish what you’ve spent on it. Whether you're trying to sell your own property or someone else's, you'll soon be able to close the deal.

(♥) Couples treat each other the same way whether they're in public or at home. If your baby is due soon, s/he will be delivered with no complications. Unmarried couples start the hunt for their dream wedding planner.

(⚤) Your situationship with someone may turn into a relationship. If you're not seeing anyone right now, you may meet someone interesting within your circle of friends. The first date may happen sooner than you think, too.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Someone you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right. However, you already have plan B to deal with the mess they cause. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines. Unexpected challenges may be opportunities to be creative and think outside the box.

(₿) You become more mindful of your income and spending. You manage to stay financially disciplined throughout the next week. No scammers can fool you. You may buy something off your wish list at a bargain.

(♥) Your relationship may need to be injected with some excitement. You're in a relationship but it feels like you two live separate lives. Those in LDR may call it quits.

(⚤) You meet potential admiers IRL and online but none are heartstoppers. You know what you're looking for in a partner and you are not about to compromise anytime soon.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You rely on facts and gut feeling when you make decisions and you are always right. You deal with paperwork, politics and conflicts in your office better. Your outstanding performance impresses your higher-ups and colleagues. You may be given more power.

(₿) You may secure a new source of income. Whether you're applying for a scholarship or a loan, good news awaits you. An expensive item you lost will turn up. If you're involved in a conflict over asset ownership, you'll get what's rightfully yours.

(♥) Couples bicker and banter in moderation. They may enjoy a fun and refreshing activity this weekend. Lovers shouldn't be too experimental in the boudoir, or else, they may risk minor injuries.

(⚤) Dating app users, you may meet your match a few hours after the first chat. They seem to like you more than you do them. Someone familiar may slide into your DMs, even though they know that you know that they're already taken.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Due to unclear directions from your boss or client, you may have to revise an assignment several times. Important paperwork and equipment may arrive late. Brace yourself for meetings that could have been emails. A colleague may dislike you and you don't know why.

(₿) The more money you make the more you spend. You work hard to maintain your high standard of living and social status. If you flex less, you may get to save more and don't have to work so hard.

(♥) Couples understand each other more and enjoy healthier communication. They may enjoy a romantic and peaceful date night of doing simple things together. They put more effort and time into a dream that they share to make it come true sooner.

(⚤) You may meet someone from another culture while vacationing. This may not go beyond a holiday romance. Someone who ghosted you may try to reconnect. They will try to be extra sweet so you let your guard down but don't.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Everyone in your office is on the same wavelength. Your supervisor gets rid of something (or someone), resulting in a better office morale. An opportunity to work alongside someone from another culture is on the cards. Employers feel proud of their hard-working employees. You treat them right and they do right by you.

(₿) Beware of fake traders or online shopping scams. You make enough money to easily pay for all your needs but you shouldn't blow the rest on your wants. Your stuff may get stolen while travelling abroad.

(♥) You two are unfazed by an obstacle in your relationship. It's an opportunity for you two to brainstorm and tackle it together. If your big day is soon, you may experience cold feet but your soon-to-be spouse can offer comfort and ease your mind.

(⚤) Someone already taken may show romantic interest. You can't deny that you're a bit flattered but also you should know that they think of you as a potential plaything to them.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) A familiar problem may reoccur but you're not bothered by it because you already know how to handle it. You deliver better quality of work and impress your colleagues and boss. Your current firm may offer you a raise after you tell them that you have found a new job.

(₿) You may gain a new source of income. The payment promised to you will arrive as promised. If you're a provider of your household, stay thrifty because your dependents may need more money than usual.

(♥) If you're on the outs with your partner, they will try to appease you with gifts and nice surprises until you cave in. Unmarried couples are on the hunt for a wedding planner.

(⚤) A younger admirer is on the cards. They seem eager to get to know you and be extra flirtatious. You may never see yourself as some kind of father or mother figure but, in their eyes, you are.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You are more creative, proactive and productive next week. You're better at reading the room and know what to say to colleagues. A conflict may be an opportunity to reconcile and cooperate. You and certain colleagues may have on-and-off friendships and that's fine. You go to work for money, not to make BFFs.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You manage your money well and pay all bills without worries. You may be offered a freelance job but you'll get paid at a later date.

(♥) Couples enjoy healthy communication and understand each other more quickly. They come to an agreement on ways to improve their relationship and are willing to work more on their love.

(⚤) Potential admirers of the same and opposite sex are on the cards. You may think you already have your sexual orientation figured out but you may need to rethink that.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Your boss may entrust you with challenging assignments because they know only you can pull them off. Beware of difficult colleagues and customers from hell. Keep yourself motivated by looking forward to the finish line and the rewards that await you.

(₿) You manage your income, expenses and investments well. Someone may bring up past favours they did for you in order to guilt you into lending them money. Beware of scammers who pretend to be government officials.

(♥) The passion you two have for each other may slowly fade. You two may want different things from your relationship and should have a heart-to-heart. Someone may slide into your DMs and they're either an ex or an acquaintance.

(⚤) Someone seems eager to get to know you and may get touchy-feely too early. They come on so strong just because they want to bed you but nothing more.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for unexpected challenges and assignments. Don't let self-doubt and insecurity affect your performance. An office senior may be your source of inspiration and advice. You may regain self-confidence after overcoming an obstacle.

(₿) Investors collect high returns from their various assets. You keep your spending under control and are well on your way to achieving your saving goal for May. If you have debts, you'll pay off at least one. A challenge may turn into a money-making opportunity.

(♥) Couples brainstorm and face difficult situations together. They love and appreciate each other more after weathering a storm. Your partner may show a positive side in them that you're unaware of.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone from another culture is on the cards. Someone who ghosted you may try to reconnect. Listen, you don't want to be anyone's last resort.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) An opportunity to show off your skills and full potential is on the cards. You deliver more than you usually do and everyone notices. Your colleague or supervisor may openly praise you in front of others. You may be given a higher position which, of course, comes with more responsibilities.

(₿) Investors collect nice returns from their portfolios. You can easily pay for all your bills and have some money left to blow on small luxuries. You're on track with your savings goal. You may win a cash prize or a free trip.

(♥) Couples bicker and banter in moderation. They try to see things from each other's POV more. They share laughter and silly moments this weekend. A family day trip is on the cards.

(⚤) You're in no hurry to be in a relationship. You meet several potential admirers through work or networking events. Your cousin may play Cupid and match you with someone interesting.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) A challenge proves that you're more resilient than you think. You communicate well with anyone that you have to deal with for work. You meet all deadlines whether they're for group or solo tasks. Your content or ad campaign may go viral for the right reasons.

(₿) Your income may be higher than expected. A windfall is also on the cards. Whether you're trying to sell your property or someone else's, you'll soon close the sale. You put a bigger portion of your income into your savings.

(♥) You may come across your partner's dirty secret. They may show a dark side that you've not been aware of. You're not happy but their pros still outweigh their cons.

(⚤) Someone from another culture seems to be romantically interested. If you've been casually dating someone, they may ask if you want to have a serious relationship or even move in.