Your horoscope for May 24-30

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) If you're stuck on an issue, a solution may come to mind once you stop obsessing over it. You stay motivated and focused on work for most of next week. You identify internal and external factors that may affect your progress and manage them accordingly.

(₿) You reward yourself with a small luxury and quickly earn back what you spent on it. You may secure a new income stream (everyone seems to have several streams these days). No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Couples enjoy healthier communication and understand each other more deeply. An opportunity to have a heart-to-heart is on the cards. They put more time and effort into their sexy time.

(⚤) You meet several admirers of the same and opposite sex, causing you to consider whether you're sexually more fluid than you think. This is not a cause for concern. You just have more romantic options.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You catch up with the latest trends and tools relevant to your industry. You can work alone and be a team player. Bad omens may turn out to be good. You may be offered an internal promotion unexpectedly but get cold feet because of your insecurity.

(₿) Your network of friends and associates expands, attracting more opportunities for you in the future. Scammers pretending to be govt officials may try to scare you to give them money. You may lose a precious item.

(♥) Couples are each other's sources of support and safe spaces. They may share ROTFL moments during a date night. Cross-cultural couples may have to tackle paperwork and legal obstacles together.

(⚤) You meet several admirers IRL and online. One of your friends may fall for you and confess their attraction. You won't see this one coming and your confidant doesn't know how to advise you on this.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You may be reassigned to a new role within the same company. This brings you opportunities to pick up new skills and be more sociable. If you're an introvert, you may find an extrovert switch within you and learn to turn it on when you have to.

(₿) A payment promised to you should arrive as expected. Good news awaits those who are applying for a scholarship or research grant. Beware of fake investment gurus. Do your own research before you make a new investment.

(♥) Committed couples enjoy deeper communication about their fears and aspirations. Your partner can be quite a philosopher. Unmarried couples may bring up their plans to wed before their parents to seek their blessings.

(⚤) You may go on a date with someone who's physically your type. You two get on really well and want to meet again as soon as possible. If you're trying to turn a situationship into a relationship, Cupid is on your side.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) A colleague in your team may unexpectedly resign. Your boss may ask you to take on an important job. You may have to work longer hours but you'll survive. Business owners, a new competitor may chip away at your market share.

(₿) You know that a Starbucks coffee is a want, not a need. You examine your monthly wants and decide to enjoy some of them less frequently. Beware of fundraising or investment scams.

(♥) It's either your partner or you that becomes harder to please. They seem to be moody more ofte too. If it's you, your partner will shower you with love and attention but their patience will eventually wear off.

(⚤) You meet several potential admires IRL and online. None makes your heart flutter, though. You decide to hold out, hoping for someone who's your soulmate.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You have a full plate but know what should be done first and what can wait. Conflicts may be opportunities for enemies to make peace and cooperate. You meet all deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks. You succeed more with the same amount of effort.

(₿) You keep your spending under control and achieve your savings goal for May. If you have several debts, you may pay off at least one. If you're trying to sell your property or someone else's, you'll soon close the deal.

(♥) Couples grow closer because they realise that they share the same long-term goals and both contribute towards them. Cross-cultural couples try to decide which country should they settle in and start a family.

(⚤) You meet several admirers IRL and online but you aren't into any of them. You choose to be single for now as you want to focus on self-improvement and self-love. You want to love yourself before you love anyone else.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You know how to deal with office politics and paperwork better. Unexpected challenges may be opportunities for you to think outside the box. You may be offered an internal promotion or a new job somewhere else. You feel like you’re a hot commodity .

(₿) Good news awaits those who apply for a scholarship, loan or refinancing. You make enough money to comfortably cover your needs and have some left to spend for fun. Someone close to you may ask if you can lend them money.

(♥) You two get along better. They finally feel like they can just be themselves without having to impress each other all the time. Couples treat each other with the same respect whether they're at home or out in public.

(⚤) Confess your attraction to someone may be scary but Yolo and there's no use in keeping it with you to your grave. Cupid may be on standby to launch his bow and arrow.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You may get assigned to a new position within the same firm. Your boss and colleagues are more helpful than usual. If you want to work in a company where diversity and inclusivity are in its core culture, your wish may come true.

(₿) An older lady may bring you an opportunity to make extra income. This is in addition to your higher-than-expected income. Beware of sellers who try to pass counterfeits as authentic.

(♥) Couples try to see things from each other's POV and are more agreeable with one another. Smooth delivery of your child may be followed by showering of gifts from joyous friends and cousins.

(⚤) You may meet someone interesting through work or hobbies. Well-intentioned friend or cousin may introduce someone to you. If you're getting to know someone, you two may decide to go Facebook official.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You become more resilient and proactive next week. An opportunity to show off your skills and prove some people wrong is on the cards. You may gain a deeper insight into your industry and feel more secure about your place in it. If you get promoted, don't brag about it too much.

(₿) Money goes out more than it comes in. You splurge on entertainment, luxury items or a vacation. Someone who owes you money suddenly disappears from your radar. You have no luck when it comes to games of chance.

(♥) Your partner may interrogate you or ask to see your phone after hearing a rumour about you. Unmarried couples may sense disapproval of their relationship from their parents.

(⚤) Dating app users, beware of catfish and romance swindlers. Don't give out personal information to your match easily. If you're competing for someone's heart, your competition will put up a good fight.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) If you're stuck in a difficult situation, someone may go out of their way to help you. You juggle multiple tasks well. Your performance will be better and you achieve more. Those in between jobs may be offered a contract position.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You live below your means and may pay off one of your debts. You may come across a good opportunity while vacationing.

(♥) Couples try to show more TLC to each other. A playful date night is on the cards. You feel like your partner will always be on your side and vice versa. You two become better friends for one another, too.

(⚤) You meet several potential admirers through work. One of your friends may act differently with you because they harbour a crush on you. However, you decide to act the same towards them.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) A familiar issue occurs but you aren't bothered because you already know how to tackle it. You have a gift for explaining complicated stuff through layman's language. Look back at your past achievements should you want to be inspired. However, don't rest on your laurels.

(₿) A windfall or extra income is on the cards. An overdue payment will finally arrive. If you're a provider, your dependent(s) need more money than usual. Stay thrifty for now.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other better. They treat each other with the same respect whether at home or out in public. They make each other laugh more often and take themselves less seriously.

(⚤) The first date with a heartstopper is on the cards. If you're casually dating someone, they may ask if you want to be Facebook official with them or even move in together. It's never too soon if you're with the right person.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Your supervisor may give you more power to make important decisions and a certain colleague may cosy up to you. Some colleagues may become less friendly. You're not buckled under difficulties and challenges but use them to motivate yourself.

(₿) You may have to have your car or home repaired. Don't lend anyone money because you make just enough to cover your necessities and emergencies. You and your siblings may argue over inheritance.

(♥) Your relationship feels like a rollercoaster. You two love and fight hard. If you feel like you're single even though you're with someone, it's time to discuss with your partner what you want from your relationship.

(⚤) If you confess your attraction to someone, brace yourself for a rejection. If you're casually dating someone, you may find out they're also casually dating another person. You can't be mad since it's casual.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your boss may assign you challenging assignments because they know you can do them properly. Brace yourself for a heavier workload and longer working hours. You know how to deal with higher pressure and tighter deadlines.

(₿) You buy something off your wish list to reward a personal milestone. Don't feel guilty because you deserve it. Also, more opportunities are coming your way to replenish what you spurlged.

(♥) Your partner may have a solution to a problem that you're looking for. You two may have to maintain an LDR for a while, due to unforeseen circumstances. What doesn't kill your relationship makes it stronger.

(⚤) Your new admirer is likely to be someone younger. If you've been chatting with someone online, the first date with them is on the cards. You two hit it off and the second date follows quickly.