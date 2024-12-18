Greenpeace explores the reality of plastic pollution

Greenpeace Thailand invites everyone to explore the reality of plastic pollution and uncover the truth about biodegradable plastics at the exhibition "Beyond The Label: Debunking The Biodegradable Plastic Myth", which is running on the L floor of Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre until Dec 28.

It is estimated that by the end of 2024, 220 million tonnes of plastic waste will be produced and by 2050, this amount is expected to triple. All of this plastic pollutes every corner of the planet and threatens the well-being of people.

For countries that are most vulnerable to the climate crisis, such as Thailand, there is a strong need to address the plastic crisis to secure a better future for the younger generations. While the movement for climate action has strengthened, so have the many false solutions that corporations are feeding us.

This exhibition explores one of the many false solutions that major polluters promote in order to dodge accountability such as eco-friendly plastic packaging that is meant to degrade over time or bioplastics. But are biodegradable plastics degradable?

While bioplastics seem like a promising solution, many studies have suggested otherwise. This is why it is important to go beyond the label and understand what actually needs to be done to fix plastic pollution.

There is no admission fee to the exhibition. The art centre is located on Pathumwan intersection and opens daily from 10am to 8pm, except Monday.