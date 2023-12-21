Social media platform X down for users globally

TORONTO - Social media platform X and X Pro suffered outages globally early Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"
Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said "Waiting for posts."
More than 74,000 users of X have reported issues with the social media site, according to Downdetector data.
The monitoring website reported that over 47,000 users in the United States faced access issues with X and X Pro.
The cause of the outage is unknown.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.
