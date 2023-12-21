Social media platform X down for users globally
Many X users report issues on platform: Downdetector

PUBLISHED : 21 Dec 2023 at 13:30

WRITER: Reuters and Bloomberg

'X' logo is seen on top of the headquarters of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, on July 30, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

TORONTO - Social media platform X and X Pro suffered outages globally early Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said "Waiting for posts."

More than 74,000 users of X have reported issues with the social media site, according to Downdetector data.

The monitoring website reported that over 47,000 users in the United States faced access issues with X and X Pro.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

User reports indicate problems at X (Twitter) - Downdetector.com

