Long-form X videos coming to smart TVs

Long-form videos will soon be available on smart televisions, billionaire Elon Musk says, after Fortune magazine reported that his social media network X planned to launch a TV app for Amazon and Samsung users next week.

The platform rolled out an early version of video and audio calling for some users last October, after Musk had said he planned to turn X into a super-app offering services from messaging to peer-to-peer payments.

“Coming soon,” Musk said in a brief response on X to a user’s post that the platform’s long-form videos could be watched directly on smart TVs.

Earlier, Fortune said the app could look similar to the TV app offered by YouTube, owned by Google. It cited an unidentified source as saying that Musk was set on competing with YouTube.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details on the app.

In the push to become a “video-first platform”, X has been forging partnerships with the likes of former Fox commentator Tucker Carlson and former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

The platform, which has struggled to retain advertisers amid controversies ever since Musk bought it in 2022, said last month that it would enable advertisers to run video ads next to posts by certain content creators.