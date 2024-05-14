HMD unit rolls out Pulse smartphones

HMD Thailand is executing a multi-brand strategy, expanding its product portfolio with the introduction of two new smartphones: the HMD Pulse Pro and HMD Pulse+.

Both models feature a 50-million-pixel (MP) selfie camera, a sleek and slim design, a vibrant colour palette and a durable battery for long-lasting usage. They went on sale on Monday.

Emphasising the concept of 'better opportunities at an affordable price', the phones have been designed to meet the lifestyle needs of modern users. Prices start at 3,790 baht.

"HMD views the Thai smartphone market as an opportunity this year, driven by positive consumer behaviour and demand, as well as various economic stimulus measures, and anticipates that the market will become more active," said Paradorn Ramaboot, business development manager at HMD Global. "The market is dynamic; therefore, the brand needs to continue focusing on and monitoring movements."

He said the new HMD Pulse models offer great value for money given their advanced specifications. The Pulse Pro is equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the Pulse+ features 4GB of RAM. Both support virtual RAM that can generate an additional 6GB. Powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset with a maximum speed of 1.6 GHz and running on the Android 14 platform, these devices are designed for efficiency, Mr Paradorn noted.

Both models feature dual 50MP AF cameras with Super Night mode, Tripod mode, FlashShot, AI HDR, and natural skin tone adjustment capabilities, along with an accelerometer (G-sensor), e-compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

With a 5000 mAh battery capacity, the manufacturer claims the devices meet the demands of prolonged usage in today's fast-paced environment, ensuring continuous connectivity.

Mr Paradorn said smartphones in the HMD Pulse family have been developed to adapt to smartphone usage trends, lifestyles, and the needs of the new generation of consumers, particularly those keen on keeping up with the latesst evolution in smartphone technology.

"We found that the significant factor influencing the choice or purchase of new smartphones among the new generation of consumers is the camera features, particularly the intelligent selfie mode which is deemed to be the most important. Other key factors include the device's design, build quality, and colour tones, which are tailored to exude sophistication, elegance, freshness, and modernity to suit various looks and lifestyles," Mr Paradorn said. "Affordability also plays a crucial role, particularly in light of the current economic situation. Moreover, the new generation seeks smartphones equipped with features that support various aspects of their lifestyle, including studying, working, travelling, and other daily activities."