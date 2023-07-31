THAI adds more Bangkok-Sapporo flights

Thai Airways International will increase Bangkok-Sapporo roundtrip flights to five a week from Aug 2-Oct 28 in response to the growing demand to visit Hokkaido during the summer, the national flag carrier announced.

The aircraft is a Boeing 787-9. Flight details are:



• Flight TG670 Bangkok-Sapporo on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, departing from Bangkok at 11.45pm and arriving in Sapporo at 8.30am local time.



• Flight TG671 Sapporo-Bangkok on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, departing from Sapporo at 10am local time nd arriving in Bangkok at 3pm.



THAI also operates roundtrip flights on the following routes to other destinations in Japan: Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita), Bangkok-Tokyo (Haneda), Bangkok-Nagoya, Bangkok-Osaka and Bangkok-Fukuoka.



For more information, call (+66) 2-356-1111 (24 hours a day).